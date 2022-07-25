BOSTON — Two Democrats are running to succeed outgoing Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett in a wide-open race that focuses on which candidate has more experience working with law enforcement and the court system.
Paul Tucker, of Salem, threw his hat in the ring in January — only a few hours after Blodgett announced he wouldn’t be seeking another four-year term.
His rival, James O’Shea, is a Middleton attorney making his first run for elected office with a bid for the DA’s post.
Tucker’s pitch
Since making his announcement, Tucker, a four-term state representative, has been crisscrossing the sprawling Eastern District — including Gloucester on Friday— to meet with local officials and voters as he drums up support for his campaign ahead of the Sept. 6 Democratic primary.
Tucker, 63, argues that his background as a former Salem Police detective and chief and eight years as a Beacon Hill lawmaker has prepared him to take over as the region’s top state prosecutor.
“I like to think I’ve had a career that — if you look at the breadth of it — lines up precisely with the job the DA’s office does,” Tucker said during a meeting with North of Boston Media Groups’s editorial board. “I’m a great believer that when experience and opportunity come together good things can happen. That’s not just a slogan.”
Tucker praises Blodgett’s tenure in the DA’s office and said he “hopes to build on” his work on initiatives such as juvenile jail diversion and other programs for at-risk youth, to keep kids from getting caught up in the criminal justice system.
He said he would also lean on his connections in the state Legislature to push for policy changes, such as an update to the state’s antiquated wiretap law.
Tucker has been a licensed attorney for more than two decades — passing the bar in 2001 while still working as a Salem detective — but has never practiced law.
But he argues that his background in law enforcement and record of working with the two previous Essex County DAs as head of Salem’s detectives unit and later as chief more than makes up for his lack of courtroom experience.
“It’s true, I’ve never defended a case,” he said. “But I stopped counting at 1,000 the number of cases that I worked with the DA’s office on, from arrest to verdict.”
O’Shea’s pitch
O’Shea, 50, argues that his background as a criminal defense lawyer who has argued cases before federal and state judges — including the Supreme Judicial Court — on behalf of thousands of clients has prepared him to take over the DA’s office.
“This job is something that I feel like my career has led me toward, given my experience, and the wealth of information I have and working with district attorney’s offices across the Commonwealth,” he said. “And it only becomes available every 20 years or so, so it’s now or never.”
He, too, believes Blodgett has done a good job as DA but says there is room for improvement in the office.
“I’m at a great advantage of being able to see what is working in other DA’s offices and bring back the best to Essex County,” he said.
His Stoneham-based law firm, Moris & O’Shea, LLC, specializes in criminal defense and civil immigration law. If elected, he plans to create an immigration division in the DA’s office for handling cases specifically involving immigrants, who he says are underserved in the region.
He also wants expand the use of technology in the DA’s office to upgrade cybersecurity, improve efficiency and streamline operations.
O’Shea argues that his competitor lacks courtroom experience and comes from a law enforcement background that is based on old school approaches to policing. His campaign slogan — “experience over politics” — is a swipe at Tucker’s lack of judicial experience.
“It’s not a personal shot, but how could you elect someone who has no experience in practicing law to supervise some of the state’s best and brightest lawyers who are trying murder cases?” he said. “He’s trying to take the job without paying the dues.”
Casting himself as an underdog candidate, O’Shea says he has struggled to win support among local Democratic officials — even those whose campaigns he has backed in the past — arguing that Tucker has their support locked up.
“I’m up against a machine,” he said. “But I’m not afraid. This office is just too important to me to be decided by politics.”
Talking money
Both candidates have largely kept pace with each other in the money race, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Public Finance.
Tucker had a cash advantage as of the June 30 end of the reporting period, with $162,761 in his campaign kitty. Roughly $84,000 of that balance was raised since he jumped into the race in January, with the remainder rolled over from his legislative campaign account.
By comparison, O’Shea has raised nearly $92,000 since he started fundraising in February, OCPF records show, but had spent about $30,000 as of June 30, leaving him with $61,307 in his campaign account.
Blodgett, of Peabody, was first elected in 2002, replacing Kevin Burke, who served six terms in the office. Blodgett said he plans to complete his fifth term before stepping down in January. He has not endorsed either candidate.
Whomever succeeds him will oversee an office with a more than $12 million operating budget and a team of prosecutors and investigators who work on criminal and civil cases that come before the Eastern District, including courthouses in Lawrence, Salem, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lynn, Newburyport, Peabody and Gloucester.
The DA’s job pays about $172,000 a year with benefits.
Both candidates vow to bring more transparency to a DA’s office that has been criticized at times for being unresponsive to the media and the public.
There are no Republican candidates in the race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.