PEABODY — A former special education aide in the Peabody Public Schools is now set to stand trial on child rape charges this summer.
Lynette Occhipinti, 56, of Salem, was indicted in 2021 on charges that she sexually abused a male student she'd been assigned to tutor in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Occhipinti has denied the allegations.
On Monday, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler agreed to schedule the trial for July 10.
The allegations first came to light in a civil lawsuit the former student filed against the city of Peabody and several other individuals back in 2019.
The suit alleges that starting in his freshman year, the student, who had been diagnosed with a learning disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, would regularly be invited to Occhipinti's home.
There, the civil lawsuit alleges, he was given alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and opiates, and later, steroids. The suit alleges that he was given the steroids to enable him to perform sexual acts.
Occhipinti is not named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit, which is pending in U.S. District Court and names the city of Peabody, and 10 individuals identified through pseudonyms as "Mary Moe" and "Michael Moe." (A judge has dismissed Occhipinti's former supervisor from the lawsuit).
However, those proceedings have been stayed while the criminal case plays out in state court, most recently on Feb. 15, when a federal judge granted another six-month postponement.
In court filings, lawyers for both the city and for the man cite judicial economy as the basis for their request, later explaining that, if the criminal case results in a conviction, there may potentially be fewer issues to litigate in the civil case.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper agreed to the extension through Aug. 15 but told the lawyers that if the criminal case is resolved before then they must report the outcome to her within five days.