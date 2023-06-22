SALEM — State fisheries officials say they do not anticipate seeking any penalties for the thousands of dead fish that ended up in Salem Harbor this week, nor is there a plan to collect the lost catch.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, the Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) and the Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) were made aware that a commercial fishing boat released several thousand dead fish into Salem Harbor as a result of a mechanical failure with its net.
Thanks to the wind and tides, the dead menhaden — a type of fish typically collected for use as animal feed or in this case as bait for fisheries — swiftly moved into the inner harbor near Pickering Wharf and South River.
Removal of the dead fish from the shore is challenging as the huge quantity of fish are scattered and moving along with the current, according to the DMF. When similar incidents have occurred before throughout the New England and Mid-Atlantic coasts, the best practice has remained to allow the fish to decompose over time and release nutrients into the marine ecosystem, they said.
Fishing vessels use large nets (called purse seines) to encircle and capture bait fish like menhaden to sell them to commercial bait dealers and fisheries. DMF says it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure it stays as a single event, and neither state agency is planning on imposing any penalties for the incident.