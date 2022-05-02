SALEM — John Donovan Sr. had only good intentions, his lawyer told a Salem Superior Court jury.
But he was thwarted by an array of forces seeking to “set him up,” from disgruntled employees and the son of a business associate upset that his father was being pushed out, to his estranged children and their lawyers, who were seeking to maintain control over millions of dollars and prevent the IRS from learning about payments from an offshore trust, lawyer Robert Strasnick told jurors in his closing argument Monday.
Prosecutor Jack Dawley, meanwhile, called the suggestion “preposterous.”
“The defendant had an agenda,” Dawley told the jury, “a motive — he tried to get his mitts on the goods.”
The Salem Superior Court jury will begin deliberations Tuesday to decide whether Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton, is guilty of forging and filing 25 separate documents that, if not intercepted, would have given him control over his late son’s estate, including homes and businesses and land, would have absolved him of liability for a nearly $5 million court judgment, and given him a role in the lives of his young grandchildren.
The former MIT professor and self-styled “business guru” has been estranged from his children for more than two decades and had spent most of that time battling them in court, trying to get a judge to undo a settlement with them.
Strasnick suggested Donovan III was trying to placate his siblings while secretly working with his father, first on a plan to donate or sell separate parcels of land they owned to the Trust for Public Lands and later to explore Vermont’s assisted suicide law.
It only made sense, Strasnick suggested, to tell his father to wait until after he was gone to file the documents, given his desire to keep peace among the clan.
But Dawley suggested that if that had been John Donovan III’s intent, why wouldn’t his father have stepped forward sooner with the purported will codicils and deeds and mortgage discharges soon after Donovan III’s death? Why did he wait until more than a year later and then bring the documents to the Registry of Deeds instead of the Probate and Family Court?
“It’s because he didn’t want to call any attention to it until it was too late,” Dawley suggested.
And why would Donovan III sign a will codicil giving his father a role in the lives of his grandchildren — whom he’d never met — and then two days later, sign another one, prepared by his attorneys, that says exactly the opposite, Dawley asked jurors.
Several hours before closing arguments, the jury heard from one final defense witness, a computer expert named Kevin Smith, who reviewed 15 emails between Donovan Sr. and his late son, covering a period of six years.
Strasnick had Smith read from some of the emails, in an effort to show the level of communication between the father and his son, initially about business and later about a possible “death with dignity” in Vermont.
As Smith read one email, purported to be from the defendant to his son, which said in part, “Oh no, dear God, help us, live, live,” Donovan Sr., who was looking at jurors, put his hand over his face.
The emails turned toward the plan to transfer land to a conservation group.
While Strasnick, Dawley and another prosecutor, Katherine Jansen were at the judge’s bench, Donovan Sr. began to audibly cry. At that moment, a juror raised his hand, and then Tabit ordered a court officer to take the entire jury out of the courtroom.
Smith testified that the emails he was shown had no indication in their headers that they had been altered — though under cross examination by Dawley, he conceded that he’d only been provided those emails by Donovan Sr., from the defendant’s computer.
Dawley later asked Smith about two final emails that were exchanged, sent by Donovan III, telling his father not to come to his funeral or have any contact with his children. They were sent the day before his death.
Later, as he concluded his closing argument, Dawley cued up the video jurors saw on the first day of the trial, made by John Donovan III, who knew he was dying of cancer.
“I wanted to offer this brief testimonial,” he said at the start of the video. He mentions his wife and children, and that she is the only person with authority over their upbringing.
He makes the same point about the rest of his affairs. “I don’t wish to grant authority to any other person and in particular I have not granted any authority to my father,” he said in the video taken before his 2015 death.
