DANVERS — Though it is still not definite they will be able to testify, the lawyer for a Billerica man charged in the death of a Hogan Regional Center resident will be allowed to look at some of the treatment records of three other residents, a judge decided on Friday.
Patrick Tracey, 57, is facing a manslaughter charge in the 2021 death of Robert Godley, 58, a long-term resident of the Danvers facility. Godley had developmental disabilities that prevented him from living independently.
Prosecutors allege that Tracey, a direct care worker, became angry with Godley and slammed him into a cement wall, causing a severe spinal cord injury, then dragged him to a timeout room and left him there.
Tracey has pleaded not guilty. He no longer works for Hogan.
During a hearing Friday, Tracey’s lawyer, J.W. Carney, asked a judge to order the state’s Department of Developmental Services (DDS) to give him access to two years of Godley’s treatment records at the facility.
Carney said he’s been made aware of past instances of self-harm by Godley and wants to be able to look into that further.
Prosecutor Marina Moriarty and DDS counsel Heidi Gosule argued that Carney is not entitled to that length of time.
Judge Thomas Drechsler agreed to order the release of two years of records for Godley, however, saying they could be relevant to Tracey’s defense, though Carney would still have to persuade a judge to admit them in court.
Carney also sought an order for access to the records of three other residents of the facility who witnessed the incident, in an attempt to determine whether they were capable of recalling accurately what they say they saw.
“These witnesses go in and out of competency,” Carney told the judge. “They have good days and bad days.” He sought access to two years of records for those individuals.
Gosule suggested that it’s still not clear whether they will be able to testify at this point and suggested that the defense is entitled to no more than six months of records.
Drechsler ordered the agency to turn over the witnesses records for the year prior to the Sept. 12, 2021, incident.
He also ordered that all of the records be subject to a protective order, barring their release or public disclosure.
However, he denied a request by Gosule to impound Carney’s motions and the agency’s response, after learning that the materials had been in the public file for weeks.
During a later portion of the hearing, Drechsler agreed to modify Tracey’s curfew so that he can begin working as a landscaper at 4 a.m. — but added an unusual condition that requires him to disclose his pending case to anyone he hires to work for him.
Previously, Tracey had been barred from working in any supervisory role, amid concerns by prosecutors that he was unable to control his anger while supervising Godley.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 15.
