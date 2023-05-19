Members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation are urging President Joe Biden not to cut a deal with Republicans to raise the nation's debt ceiling if it means cutting social safety nets or expanding work requirements for federal aid programs.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, wants spending cuts in exchange for raising the $32.4 trillion debt ceiling, arguing that the current pace of federal spending is "unsustainable." House Republicans also want stricter work requirements for recipients of Medicaid and food stamps, among other demands.
But Biden and other top Democrats want the debt limit raised without any conditions, contending the two issues should be dealt with separately.
Negotiators are scrambling to reach a deal ahead of a deadline of June 1, when the federal government could default on its debts for the first time in history. But members of the state's congressional delegation are urging Biden to "stand firm" against Republican demands.
Earlier this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to the Senate floor to accuse House Republicans of "holding America's economy hostage" over demands to cut Medicaid and other social safety-net programs. She urged the Biden administration not to agree to new work requirements for public assistance.
"We need to call out these proposals for what they are: A bold effort to kick people off the programs they need to survive," the Cambridge Democrat said in remarks Tuesday. "Let's be clear, the Republican demands are pure politics, not a serious solution to a serious problem."
Warren and fellow Sen. Ed Markey, a Malden Democrat, are among a group of Senate Democrats urging Biden to prepare to invoke the 14th Amendment to lift the debt ceiling and avert default on his own, without an act of Congress.
"Using this authority would allow the United States to continue to pay its bills on-time, without delay, preventing a global economic catastrophe," they wrote.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said she also doesn't support the House Republican plan and sides with Biden in the standoff over raising the debt ceiling limit.
"House Republicans have manufactured this crisis," Trahan said. "Instead of voting to raise the debt limit without strings attached like they did three times under Donald Trump, the GOP is holding our economy hostage in exchange for severe cuts to critical programs Massachusetts families rely on.”
A group of House Democrats on Wednesday announced that they are pushing for approval of parliamentary procedure, known as a “discharge petition”, that would allow them to override the GOP leadership to force a vote on the debt ceiling if the talks collapse.
But Democrats would need at least 218 votes to get it to the House floor for a vote, which means they would need Republican support.
“We need a path forward to lifting the debt ceiling and avoiding the potential chaos of a default — and quickly,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat who signed the petition. “But every American should understand that saving a few billion on work requirements isn’t actually about solving the debt, it’s about using America’s full faith and credit as an ideological gambling chip.”
The House Republican proposal calls for raising the work requirement age from 50 to 56 for "able-bodied adults with no dependents" to receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. The move would require an estimated one million more Americans to work at least 20 hours per week to qualify for food assistance.
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the proposed work requirements on SNAP and other programs would save $109 billion over the next decade.
McCarthy has argued that requiring more people to work before they get federal government benefits will "help lift millions of Americans out of poverty."
"Our plan ensures adults without dependents earn a paycheck and learn new skills," he said in recent remarks. "By restoring these common sense measures, we can help more Americans earn a paycheck, learn new skills, reduce childhood poverty, and rebuild the workforce."
But Democrats argue the move is unfair and would make it much harder for Americans to access federal public assistance programs.
"Let's not kid ourselves, this Republican plan is not about work," Warren said Tuesday. "It is about weaponizing red tape to strip healthcare and other critical assistance from tens of millions of Americans."
