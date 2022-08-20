Two Massachusetts lawmakers running for statewide office want their colleagues to reconvene and take up a stalled economic development and tax relief bill, and the mayor joining them in the race for lieutenant governor called the Legislature’s inaction on the issue “insulting.”
All three Democrats hoping to earn their party’s nomination and then election as lieutenant governor — Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Rep. Tami Gouveia and Sen. Eric Lesser — agreed Tuesday that House and Senate leaders should not allow their hands to be tied by a legislative rule calling for no major business after July 31 in election years.
A path forward on tax relief and targeted spending was one of the main topics in a debate for the Democratic LG hopefuls hosted by WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB, a mostly collegial affair that also featured plenty of criticism of the T, little direct sparring and some discussion of why the number-two role in state government matters.
The Legislature’s $4 billion economic development bill, which includes about $1 billion in tax relief and tranches of spending on housing, health care facilities, climate initiatives and other areas, got tossed back on the shelf when the Democrats who control both branches could not find agreement as the formal session drew to a close.
“It’s super disappointing to find that we don’t have funding for affordable housing, for small businesses, for some of the tax revenue we know people in communities are relying on. As a mayor, it’s really insulting, quite frankly,” Driscoll said. “People are hurting right now, and these are programs that would help, not only the tax relief but the innovative dollars coming back to us. I think it’s embarrassing that we didn’t get it done at a time when we know folks on the ground need that assistance desperately.”
Lesser said a move to return to session would not be unprecedented, pointing to legislative leaders’ decision two years ago amid the pandemic to keep formal business moving through campaign season and right up until the term’s end in January.
“This is a no-brainer: Absolutely we have to reconvene,” he said. “We have no choice but to reconvene. People are relying on that aid. That package also includes vital aid to our hospitals, support for the home health care workforce, support for child care workers as well as, of course, the tax package.”
That stance aligns Lesser with Senate President Karen Spilka, who said last week that she wants to act now on the matter but must wait for the House to take the first step. House Speaker Ron Mariano, meanwhile, said the legislation is “a long way from being finalized” and that negotiations are ongoing.
Gouveia made clear that she too wants lawmakers to return to work before the term ends to consider the economic development and tax relief measure. She said she believes the Legislature should wait until the state auditor in September publishes a report about the tax revenue cap and mandated relief under a trigger law whose emergence derailed the bill.
“I think we need to come back after we see the auditor’s report on the potential trigger of that 1986 law,” she said. “There’s a lot of tax relief that our hardworking folks are really relying on us to get done in that economic development package. There was relief for renters, relief for seniors and also for those with dependent care. We have to get back into session after that auditor’s report comes out.”
Several questions moderators posed focused on the limited scope of the lieutenant governor’s office, since the LG’s only defined job duties are to serve as acting governor when necessary and to preside over the Governor’s Council, an elected panel that vets and confirms judicial nominees and clemency recommendations.
All three candidates correctly named their hometown’s councilor and roughly how long they had been in office.
Gouveia said she has “a vision for the job as a different type of lieutenant governor,” calling for the next administration to focus on identifying and appointing judges with greater understanding of the role that poverty, childhood trauma and systemic racism play in the criminal justice system.
Her opponents both pointed to their records when describing how they aim to achieve a greater impact from the LG’s office. Driscoll said she would “lean in” to her focus as mayor on housing policy and serve as a “strategic ally” to cities and towns across Massachusetts, and Lesser said he has “already worked closely” with likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey on issues such as bulk naloxone purchasing and student loan borrower protections.
Lightning-round questions showcased some daylight between the candidates. Gouveia said she opposes a push to lift the decades-old statewide ban on happy hour, while Lesser said he supports it and Driscoll said the decision should be left to municipalities. Salem’s mayor graded Gov. Charlie Baker two-term tenure as a B, Gouveia gave him a C and Lesser awarded the Republican a B- while adding “on transit, it’s been an F.”
Unlike recent debates in the Democratic primary for attorney general, candidates in Tuesday’s event mostly avoided taking direct shots. They aimed the sharpest barbs not at each other, but at the two Republican lieutenant governor candidates who debated a day earlier.
After all three voiced support for the new undocumented immigrant driver’s license bill that faces a referendum repeal effort, moderator Sharman Sacchetti referenced comments that Republicans Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale made in a Monday debate expressing concern about the Registry of Motor Vehicle’s ability to process and verify foreign documents.
“Those sound very much like Republican talking points to me,” Driscoll said.
“Those do sound like Donald Trump talking points to me,” Lesser agreed.
Gouveia said it is “xenophobic and racist” to argue that the new law rewards bad behavior.
Candidates saved their intraparty sniping for the very end. In their closing remarks, both Gouveia and Lesser referenced a super PAC created to support Driscoll’s campaign.
The Boston Globe reported last month that the Leadership for Mass super PAC, which like all super PACs can accept unlimited donations but is prohibited from coordinating directly with campaigns, will be backed by Christopher Collins, a real estate investor who has donated to national Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.