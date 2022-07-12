BOSTON — Beacon Hill Democrats are pitching a $1 billion tax-relief package that would provide one-time rebates and expand popular tax-credit programs to help offset the impact of record-high inflation and other pocketbook pressures.
The proposal, which emerged Monday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, calls for tapping more than $500 million in federal pandemic funds and state surplus revenues to increase the senior circuit breaker tax credit, earned income tax credit and child and dependent tax credit.
It also seeks to overhaul the estate or "death" tax to eliminate what legislative leaders described as the "punitive and archaic elements" of the law.
Meanwhile, the plan would also devote $500 million for one-time $250 rebates for more than two million taxpayers who meet the income requirements.
On Monday, House Democrats rolled out a $3.8 billion economic development bill that includes a proposed buffet of tax rebates and cuts, along with new spending on health care, environmental protection, housing and workforce development.
Legislative leaders had previously agreed, in principle, to providing the one-time rebates and proposed changes to the tax codes.
In a joint statement released Monday, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said the tax-cut plan "will reduce income inequality, make Massachusetts more competitive nationally, and lessen the crippling impact of rising prices, inflation, and economic uncertainty."
"We look forward to ironing out the final details of the taxpayer relief package, bringing it to our members for discussion and debate, and ultimately adopting this critical legislation," they wrote.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, welcomed the Democratic proposal and said it "sets the stage for collaboration on behalf of residents who are struggling with the high cost of inflation, gas and the necessities of daily living."
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $700 million tax relief package in January, which included several of the proposals that made it into the House's bill.
For one, the House plan mirrors Baker's proposal on the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to beneficiaries. It would increase the threshold triggering the estate tax to assets valued at more than $2 million.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge the tax, which currently applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets include stocks, life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
Doubling that threshold to $2 million would save an estimated 2,500 taxpayers more than $207 million, according to data provided by legislative leaders.
The House proposal would also increase the child/dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 per child and eliminate a cap on the number of dependents. The plan would cost about $130 million in benefits to 700,000 families.
It would also increase the earned income tax credit to 40% of the federal credit, which would benefit about 400,000 taxpayers with income is less than $57,000 a year, costing the state $91.5 million.
The plan also calls for increasing the senior circuit breaker tax credit from $750 to $1,755, which would affect about 100,000 elderly taxpayers.
But the House plan didn't include Baker's proposal to cut the state’s tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12% to 5%. Democrats have complained that plan was tilted toward the state's wealthiest.
Under the rebate plan, which is also part of the tax relief package, individual taxpayers would receive a $250 check, while married couples who file joint returns would get $500. The payments will be distributed before the end of September.
Eligibility for the payments will be based by income reported in 2021, capped at $100,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for joint filers.
Taxpayers with taxable income of $38,000 or less in 2021 won’t qualify for the relief payments. Legislative leaders say that's because that subset of low-income workers previously received relief in the form of one-time $500 relief checks.
Beacon Hill has been under pressure to provide relief for taxpayers amid rising costs, record-high inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, which have driven up costs for everything from gas to groceries.
The pocketbook pressures come as Beacon Hill sits on a pile of surplus revenue from excess tax collections — estimated at more than $3.6 billion — as well as leftover money from the state's $5 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Legislative leaders have until the July 31 end of formal sessions to finalize a tax relief plan.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.