BOSTON — House Democrats unveiled a sweeping tax-relief proposal on Tuesday, calling for a buffet of permanent cuts and controversial changes to a voter-approved tax rebate law.
The measure, which is teed up for a vote in the House on Thursday, proposed to expand tax credits for housing, child care, renters and senior citizens, while cutting business taxes and overhauling the estate tax, among other changes.
Overall, the plan would cost $654 million in the next fiscal year and $1.1 billion per fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, according to legislative leaders.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said the proposal, if approved, would make Massachusetts more affordable and competitive “without compromising the long-term fiscal security of the commonwealth.”
Many of the proposals were originally pitched by Gov. Maura Healey as part of a tax-relief plan she filed in February, but House leaders are also proposing changes to the so-called 62F law by requiring tax rebates triggered by the law to be equally distributed among the state’s taxpayers.
Currently, the credit is applied to the personal income tax liability of all taxpayers on a proportional basis, resulting in bigger refunds for those who paid more in taxes.
Lawmakers want to change the 62F law by adjusting the credit to an equal amount per taxpayer, rather than a rebate based on a percentage of what taxpayers paid.
The law, approved by voters in 1986, requires the state to return money to taxpayers when state tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries. It was triggered last year when the state’s actual revenues exceeded “allowable” revenues by more than 20%, requiring nearly $3 billion in rebates to taxpayers.
Critics of the tax-rebate law, which include progressive Democrats and liberal groups, argue that the new 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million could trigger rebates again this year that would benefit wealthy households subject to the millionaires tax. They’ve called for capping or eliminating the law.
But the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance ripped the House’s proposal to change the law, calling it a “trojan horse to eliminate one of the few protections taxpayers have from Beacon Hill taxing and spending.”
“If the Speaker’s proposal is passed, taxpayers will never again receive a rebate from Beacon Hill or if they do, it will be negligible,” MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said. “Our legislative leaders will simply modify it before it gets triggered.”
House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, said GOP lawmakers were still reviewing the Democrat’s tax relief plan Tuesday, but that he has concerns about a provision to raise the cap on stabilization or “rainy day” fund deposits.
Under current law, if the fund’s balance at the end of a fiscal year exceeds 15% of state revenues it must be deposited in the Tax Reduction Fund, which is passed on to taxpayers through increases in personal exemptions. The House plan calls for adjusting the cap to 25.5%, allowing the state to boost its reserve fund.
“On one hand, putting more money into reserves would prevent us from raising taxes if the ‘rainy day’ fund takes a hit,” Jones said. “But it would also make it less likely that there would be an automatic triggering of a tax cut through increased personal exemptions.”
Healey filed her $750 million tax-relief proposal in February, and while lawmakers held a public hearing on the bill they haven’t advanced it.
Still, many of the proposals in the House plan originated with Healey and her predecessor, Charlie Baker.
Other proposals in the plan would create a new $600 per child tax credit, which was a centerpiece of Healey’s plan. But unlike Healey’s proposal, the credits would be phased in over three years. The changes would benefit 700,000 families at a cost of more than $650 million, House leaders say.
The plan also calls for raising the threshold triggering the estate or “death” tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries. It would be raised from $1 million to $2 million, costing the state an estimated $231 million. Healey had called for raising it to $3 million.
Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, said regardless of the final plan there is a sense of urgency for Beacon Hill to move ahead on a tax-relief package, with census data showing the Bay State has lost more than 110,000 residents to other states in the past three years.
“From workforce shortages to the high costs of living and doing business, the threats facing the future of the commonwealth are real,” Howgate said. “We need to act with urgency to make it easier for people and businesses to stay or relocate here by advancing policies like meaningful, permanent tax relief.”