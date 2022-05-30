BEVERLY — The owners of a planned marijuana shop on Rantoul Street are free to knock down a historic building to pave the way for a new building to house the business.
The Beverly Historic Districts Commission voted Thursday night against imposing a delay on the group’s plan to knock down the building at 350-354 Rantoul St. The commission said that while the building is historically significant, it does not reach the standard of “preferably preserved” that would have kicked in a one-year demolition delay.
“I don’t think it stands out quite enough to warrant (a demolition delay),” Chairman Bill Finch said.
The company behind the project, Fresh Fields LLC, originally planned to renovate the building and turn it into a retail recreational marijuana store. But company representatives said they discovered earlier this year that the building has extensive structural damage and would be too expensive to renovate.
The building was built around 1887 and was an important part of Beverly’s early Italian immigrant culture and community, according to information from Historic Beverly. At one point it was home to the Fortunatos, a well-known family in Beverly. Peter Fortunato went on to become mayor and Armand Fortunato became superintendent of schools.
Commission member Suzie Lamont said the building was “one of the last standing soldiers of that section of Rantoul Street,” a street that she noted is changing quickly.
“(The building) is certainly rough looking but those things can be repaired,” she said.
But Zachary Brock, an architect for the project, said that building is so unstable that 80% to 90% of all the wood would need to be replaced. “Very little of that building structurally would remain in a renovated building,” he said.
The commission voted 4-1 to determine that the building was significant to the city’s history, but voted 3-2 that it was not “preferably preserved,” meaning that a demolition delay would not be imposed. The commission has the authority to delay demolitions of historic buildings but not to stop them.
While the demolition can now proceed, it could be a while before the new building goes up and the marijuana shop opens. Miranda Gooding, an attorney for the owners, said the new project will need to go through the approval process with the city again, including approvals from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board. The new building will be two stories, as opposed to the current three-story building. Company officials said they do not know how long the process will take or when the marijuana store will open.
The store, which will be called Reverie 73, is one of two retail marijuana shops that have been approved by the city, although neither has opened yet. The other, Greenhouse Naturals, is scheduled to open soon at 13 Enon St. in North Beverly. The city has also signed an agreement with a company to open a marijuana-growing facility at 150 Sam Fonzo Drive.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.