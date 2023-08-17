BEVERLY — Demolition of several buildings is scheduled to make way for a new apartment building on lower Rantoul Street near the Beverly-Salem bridge.
Workers have installed a fence around the property and are preparing to demolish five buildings to clear the site for the new apartments.
The $31 million building, which was announced last year, is expected to be five stories tall with 60 apartments. The Procopio Companies, the Middleton-based company that is constructing the building, said it should be ready to open in the spring of 2025.
“The location is just fantastic,” said Tyler Palermo, development project manager at Procopio. “The location really makes the project.”
The development, which is a joint venture between Beverly Crossing and The Procopio Companies, will be called Amara. The architect is SV Design of Beverly.
The buildings to be demolished include three apartment buildings and two former businesses, an auto-repair shop and a hair salon. The address of the new building will be 6 Rantoul St. Palermo said the five buildings will come down over the next month or so.
The five-story building will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a garage and adjacent surface parking. Five of the 60 units will be designated as affordable. There will be a roof deck, fitness center, and work-from-home space.
The Procopio Companies is the developer that built the Sedna apartments on the waterfront on Congress Street that opened in late 2020 and early 2021.
Palermo said the location is ideal due to its proximity to the waterfront, downtown Beverly, Salem, the train station, beaches, and the new Mission Boathouse restaurant.
“It’s a great area,” he said.
Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand said she is a proponent of more housing, but she is also concerned about the effect of the construction on residents. The Goat Hill neighborhood is already the site of a large National Grid pipeline project, and residents have also been affected by the closing of the Hall-Whitaker Bridge.
“We’re pretty impacted already,” Rand said, “so I think the construction process is going to be really tough on the neighborhood.”
Although Rand said there’s a demand for new housing, she also noted the new apartments being built in Beverly are unaffordable for many residents. The city requires a percentage of new developments be rented at lower-than-market-rate rents. But she said it’s not enough to help students and people with working-class incomes.
“I think that’s a real problem,” Rand said.
A spokesperson for The Procopio Companies said rents at Amara have not been set yet because construction is in its early stages.
