DANVERS — The Milkmaid and Reaper statues have returned to their rightful spots atop the Derby Summer House at Glen Magna Farms in Danvers.
The statues were removed in 2017 ahead of much-needed renovations to the Derby House’s roof. While not the originals, the wooden figures were cracked and faded, and were used to create new reproductions using resin castings by Skylight Studios in Woburn.
The historic duo were brought back to Danvers by Village Green Restoration last week.
“They’ve been off the roof for five years and it’s so good to see them back up there,” Danvers Historical Society President David McKenna said.
“The resin castings they did, instead of trying to redo them in wood, will last a lot longer and it was half the cost to do them this way.”
The Derby House, often called the McIntyre Tea House in honor of its architect Samuel McIntyre, was built in 1794 for merchant Elias Haskett Derby of Salem. It was a social gathering spot for dignitaries and other high society members throughout the 19th century.
The house was moved from Derby’s farm in a section of Danvers that is now part of Peabody to Glen Magna in 1901. It was saved from demolition to make way for over 200 houses in the mid-20th century, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1968.
It cost $48,000 to restore the statues to their former glory. Half of that funding comes from a matching grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, McKenna said. Another $24,000 matching grant will also fund restoration work being done inside the Derby House.
The exterior work is pretty much complete, but some new walls are needed on the inside of the building, McKenna said. New windows, restored wooden floors and refinished doors are next up on the list of work.
The Derby House’s restoration work in all costs just shy of $100,000, McKenna said. About $20,000 is still needed in donations to pay off the statues’ restoration.
The Danvers Historical Society will host a Sip and Stroll fundraiser at Glen Magna on May 18 from 5-8 p.m. to help meet this goal and celebrate the statues’ return to the grounds.
Tickets cost $25 each and must be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/glenmagna or by calling 978-777-1666. A rain date is scheduled for May 25.
