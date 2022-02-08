SALEM — The Jan. 29 blizzard that battered the North Shore damaged Derby Wharf, making the need for repairs a certainty, even before more damaging winter storms expected in the coming months.
The wharf was heavily damaged and eroded by storms in 2018, prompting the Salem Maritime National Historic Site to shut it down and make eventual repairs. In last month’s blizzard, much of the restored path running the length of the wharf was washed away, with large chunks of rock left behind.
The damage isn’t as severe as it was four years ago, according to Paul DePrey, the Salem Maritime superintendent. But with destructive winter storms likely in February and March, it remains unclear how much repairs will cost or how much more extensive damage will be done before repairs are possible.
“What we want to do is see how things go for the next two months before attempting to make repairs,” DePrey said. “There are no situations right now that present a hazard to pedestrians going out to the light station. If there were, we’d address those immediately, or we’d have to close the wharf down.”
But there’s a bigger issue brewing for the wharf system at-large — not just Derby Wharf, but also its neighboring Hatch’s Wharf and Central Wharf, onward to where Sea Level Oyster Bar serves as the connection to Pickering Wharf. The entire area constitutes a mile of coastline maintained by Salem Maritime, and a major overhaul is now due, according to DePrey.
The issue boils down to water getting behind the bulkheads of each wharf — the massive granite blocks in some places, sheet metal walls driven into the water in others, including the vertical walls coming out of the water outside of Sea Level Oyster Bar.
“You can look at it and see that it has rust and is corroded through in some sections,” DePrey said. “Every time the tide comes in, water goes into that hole, mixes around, and when the tide goes out it pulls the water out and takes debris. This April and May, we fully expect we’ll have sinkholes, as we always have on Central Wharf.”
The overall bulkhead rehab will come at a steep price, as previous ones have, according to DePrey.
“When water touches land for a mile, it gets expensive,” he said. “Every generation, there’s an investment that’s in the several-million-dollar range, adjusted for inflation. But it’s part of the commitment to preserve these historic structures that really do a lot of things.”
The wharves serve as passive recreation spaces, providing beach and park space for gatherings and large-scale city events throughout the year. But at the same time, Derby Wharf in particular takes the brunt of each storm’s damage so the rest of the system doesn’t have to, according to DePrey.
The bulkhead work was last completed sometime in the 1990s, according to DePrey.
Until short-term repairs can be made to fix the recent damage, he explained, officials are just hoping for fair weather heading into the spring.
“It’s still safe. There’s always a chance there will be additional damage, and it’s wintertime,” DePrey said. “We’re conducting a continuous evaluation of it, and we do expect to make repairs.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.