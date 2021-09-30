SALEM — Where Winn Development has succeeded, they’ll need to do it again, and again, and again.
The Salem Design Review Board gave unanimous approval to the current design of a large, multi-story building targeting the “crescent lot,” a city-owned parking lot outside of the MBTA parking garage at 252 Bridge St., at a meeting held remotely Wednesday night.
Winn is moving forward its plans to rehabilitate two long-vacant court properties on Federal Street. Given the wallet-shattering cost of $50 million to restore the buildings, a city-owned parking lot along the North River was added to support a multi-story building with ample housing units, thus making the project profitable. Revealed in July, Winn plans to build 129 apartments overall, with 19 in the court properties and 110 in the crescent lot building, along with commercial spaces throughout the project.
The board was asked by the Salem Redevelopment Authority (SRA) on July 14 to review the building’s appearance, recommend design changes and refer the project back for approval. That review started on July 28 and concluded Wednesday with a 5-0 vote, sending the project back to the SRA for its Oct. 13 meeting. The SRA will likely “do a final review and vote” at that point, said Kate Newhall-Smith, principal planner for the city’s planning department and SRA.
But the vote came with an awareness that the project would eventually come back to the Design Review Board (DRB) anyway. The Planning Board, expected to get its hands on the plans at some point, will also give the board another crack at its appearance, and multiple votes are expected from now to the project’s finish. Construction isn’t expected to start until 2024 and would continue into 2025, according to project documents.
“During construction, there’s probably things that might conflict with some of the items you’ve presented, so you’ll have the opportunity to come back during construction, present solutions,” Design Review Board Chairperson Paul Durand told Winn before the vote. “We’ll be looking at it again, and several more times. What we’re trying to do here is give you the security to move ahead without this project changing 180-degrees. We have several meetings to go before this is done, and there’s ample time for the board and public to review this as you develop the project to full fruition.”
That’s notable, because not everyone attending the meeting was on board with the design.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Winn team, and also the DRB, for sort of holding this discussion and considering our comments,” said Emily Udy, preservation project manager at Historic Salem, Inc. “We met with them on Monday. We did express to them that we have reservations about the color choice of materials. We understand the DRB is satisfied with those materials, but we just wanted to be on record.”
Historic opposition to the design focuses on using materials “traditionally found in Salem‘s downtown buildings, including brick and stone,” read a letter from the organization to the DRB.
The building’s current design includes gray and wood paneling, with windows and balconies scattered along the building at various points. Windows and balconies take different designs along the wood and gray portions of the building, and the balconies often don’t line up with each story.
”There’s a lack of overall symmetry with the design. There’s a lack of uniformity with the window portals, both in their sizing and placement, and the lines that bisect them,” said Lev McClain, an Albion Street resident and candidate for Ward 4 City Council. “It just feels a lot more modern and towering than the rest of the historic space that it’s supposed to knit to.”
Speaking later, Design Review Board member Marc Perras said Winn’s arrangement of windows and doors along the building — known as “fenestration” — is one of the aspects that works to minimize the scale of the building — a perk to its design.
With different patterns in the wood and gray areas of the building, making them all look the same “would make this building feel absolutely massive,” Perras said. “We need to remember that this isn’t a series of courtrooms. This fenestration is programmatically driven just like it is on the courthouses across the street. This is a residential property with lots of different scaled units in it, and the window pattern is directly driven from that.”
Responding, member David Jaquith said the design is “a very strong concept, and it does have a regularity to it even though things are happening.”
”It’s a very strong concept, and I want the architects to just keep working on it. That’s all,” Jaquith said. “It’s a great building for the entrance coming in from North Salem.”
