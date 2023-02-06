SALEM — The city’s leading tourism organization knows there’s more to Salem than the persecution of accused witches. But it will take more support from City Hall to not just expand into those stories, but ensure everyone — artists and historians especially — gets a share in Salem’s success.
With a contract to be awarded for future destination marketing efforts, Salem’s City Council held a nearly two-hour hearing last Wednesday to review “Destination Salem’s work as the city’s Destination Marketing Organization.”
Following the overwhelming success and large crowds of 2022’s Haunted Happenings season, public outcry over the city’s tourism draw reached a new peak as residents — taxpayers, many of them would note — grappled with their city becoming inaccessible for a major part of the year.
Critics of the city’s high level of tourism attraction escalated their criticism of Destination Salem, requesting to see how the organization is funded and spends its revenues.
A presentation from executive director Kate Fox showed the organization’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which ends June 30.
With $882,500 in annual income and matching expenses, the organization gets $250,000 from the city via grants, another $150,000 in outside grants, generates $50,000 in retail sales through its new Information Center on Derby and Congress streets, and $422,500 from advertising.
Among the expenses, $110,000 goes directly to running the Information Center, with an extra $75,000 spent on maintaining the city bathrooms at the location, according to Fox, while $94,500 goes toward advertising and marketing, another $172,000 goes to brochures, and $60,000 is being spent to establish and expand the Salem Heritage Trail and subscribe to crowd-tracking platform Placer.ai. Close to a third of the budget is spent on administration.
The organization plays a vital role in Salem, starting around the 300th anniversary of the Witch Trials in 1992 as an official “Office of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.” By 1998, the Office of Tourism became a public-private partnership called Destination Salem. It was codified as the city’s official marketing partner in 2008, at which time Salem began committing 50% of local option hotel/motel tax receipts to tourism while Destination Salem matched the cash with advertising dollars.
This relationship formed and strengthened because of the natural tourism pull of the Witch City each year, according to Fox.
“People love to travel to Salem,” said Fox during the hearing. “Being a wish list, a bucket list, an annual trip, a girls’ vacation, a bridal party weekend, a wedding destination, a family trip, or a date night is a privilege. People from around the world and around the corner choose to spend their money here in Salem, and we thank them. They, and all of us, are supporting our vibrant year-round economy.”
It isn’t just October that is booming. Nevermind the fact that “Septober and Octvember are growing,” Fox said, “Salem’s hotels are already sold out for weekends in October, so everybody has been dressing up for the other months.”
This, Fox admitted, is a major inconvenience for many. Survey data shows it clearly.
“Local singles experience a substantial social interruption each October,” Fox said. “When they can’t do things downtown, they enjoy the rest of the year, so they feel like they start a-new every November.”
Domingo Dominguez, councilor-at-large, asked Fox what the organization and city could do to better boost tourism in January, maybe to spread things out and away from everything witchy or pumpkin-oriented.
“If you notice the cover of the Visitor Guide for 2023, it’s Derby Light and the Schooner Fame, so there’s no mention of Haunted Happenings there,” Fox said. “Honestly, yes, we’ve always marketed the rest of the year. I spend far more marketing the rest of the year than I do marketing October. October, however, is going to continue to grow — and we need to work on how we handle the visitation that’s coming because of that month.
“We’re the only place that has the Witch Trails of 1692 history. We have first-period architecture, and we have Haunted Happenings,” Fox continued. “That’s going to continue to grow, and I think we need to focus on how we can mitigate the impact and work with the visitors who are coming, making sure they have a great experience. Many do come back in other times of the year.”
These days, many tourists do their planning entirely in public, according to Fox. They turn to Facebook groups to plan trips, or pop into the /r/SalemMA forum on Reddit to ask for advice from a politically savvy group of locals talking about their city.
Then “we have a whole demographic of visitors who don’t listen, and they don’t pay attention, and they aren’t on our social media,” Fox said.
“There’s a whole set of people who go out without a plan, and that’s their style. and that isn’t going to change.”
What could change, some councilors argued, is support for the community. Specifically artists and historians came up in that conversation.
“We often hear in Salem this idea that the dollars that come in during our high season is what sort of enables our businesses to persist year-round,” said Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain. “I don’t see that same persistence of industry in our artist industry here. I don’t see studios flourish, or being maintained. I see them closing over time.”
Caroline Watson-Felt, representing Ward 2 on the City Council, extended the concern to the city’s historians — of which there are entire communities that speak to the Salem stories that fall outside of Halloween. She did so while discussing the initial funding to build up the Salem Heritage Trail that has already been put to use.
Watson-Felt’s argument came after Fox explained that increasing the city’s contribution to Destination Salem from $250,000 to $300,000 would “be able to pay for the Placer subscription and Heritage Trail work, and it would support the restrooms as well.”
“If we want to have conversations around the authenticity of sites and scholarship around developing content, we’re going to need to invest in it,” Watson-Felt said.
“Giving the public an understanding around the vision, plans... we’d love to see the purpose of it, whose involved, if we can hire local historians. Much like artists, local historians are gig workers.”
