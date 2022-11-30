HAMILTON — The developer of a proposed 50-unit upscale senior condo development on Essex Street in Hamilton is appealing the town Planning Board’s denial of a special permit and stormwater management permit for the embattled project.
In separate actions filed in the state’s Land Court and Essex Superior Court earlier this month, Chebacco Hill Capital Partners says the denials were “tainted” by “misleading,” “inaccurate” and “specious” information and opinions of board members, several of whom are accused of anti-development bias in the filings.
“The Board’s public hearing and deliberative processes were consistently tainted by the biased, improper conduct of Board members and the Chair,” lawyers Donald Borenstein and Gordon Glass wrote on behalf of the developer, who is asking judges in both courts to overturn the Planning Board’s two decisions.
They also say that officials were warned that denying the permit on improper grounds could be seen as an illegal “taking” of the land, something that could require the town to compensate the site’s owners for its value.
The project has been the subject of controversy in Hamilton and several nearby communities, where opponents contend that it will damage the area’s watershed and take away open space, on a parcel that, while privately owned for decades, had also been used — albeit without permission from the owners — to access the Chebacco Woods hiking trail system.
But both experts hired by the developer and the board, which sought a peer review of the stormwater management plan, concluded that the project is not part of any protected aquifer, that no underground aquifers exist on the property, and is not associated with or in proximity to drinking water supplies, nor near a wellhead protection area.
In addition, when discussing the special permit, board members compared the proposed project to what is there now, rather than comparing it with an alternative conventional subdivision plan of single-family homes that the developer also prepared, the suit alleges.
“When the town planner raised the concern that the board had failed to compare the project with a conventional subdivision design (as has been done with both of the approved senior housing developments located in the town), he was admonished” by chair Marnie Crouch, the lawyers allege.
The complaint also says that board members refused to review information provided both by the developer’s experts as well as the reviews and conclusions of the town’s own expert peer reviewers and department heads.
“Following the close of the public hearing, during the deliberations, substantially all discussions concerning the project were one-sided and ignored the public record, including, but not limited to, written testimony from Chebacco Hill’s experts and the peer review experts hired by the town,” the lawyers wrote.
Two members, according to the complaint, relied on documents that were either created by them or members of the public, even as the town’s own peer review experts found the information and conclusions to be “inaccurate and misleading.”
The lawyers also took issue with a memorandum created by Crouch that proposed that members deliberate based on a series of “keywords,” a document, the lawyers allege, she intended to keep private, in violation of the Open Meeting Law.
“The Board exceeded its authority and acted as it did because of its antidevelopment position,” the lawyers for the developer wrote, quoting one member who said during a Sept. 13 meeting, “What this really means is do not build on raw, undeveloped land.”
The complaints also allege that following the election of Crouch as chair of the board, the board took steps to remove one member who appeared to be in support for the plan.
The developers also accused Crouch of improperly citing concerns about climate change and hypothetical future regulations in the stormwater management discussion.
Lawyers for the town did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Last spring, several abutters and an advocacy group formed to oppose the project, Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed, and filed an appeal of a wetlands permit issued by the Conservation Commission in February. That appeal is still pending, but in July, Save Chebacco Trails and Watershed withdrew as a party from it for procedural reasons, according to court records. The remaining plaintiffs, abutters or nearby residents, are continuing forward with the appeal.
