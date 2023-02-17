BEVERLY — The developer who plans to build apartments on top of the MBTA garage paid $1 million to the MBTA to secure the ground and air rights around the garage.
Barnat Development used the land rights to build the Holmes Beverly apartment building in 2019, but is only now looking to take advantage of the air rights that are included in a 99-year lease that it signed with the MBTA in 2017.
Last week the company filed plans with the city to build a three-story addition with 70 apartments on top of the garage, located on Rantoul Street across from the Beverly train depot. Barnat said the 500-car garage was “designed and built” with the intention to develop housing both in front and on top of it.
“At a time when new, transit-oriented housing is needed to support our growing economy, it is critical to move forward with long-planned for projects,” she said in an email.
The garage, which opened in 2014, was built on land that the MBTA obtained by eminent domain. It was built with the intention of leaving space in front of the garage for future development, and constructed in way to support up to four levels of development on top of it.
In 2017, the MBTA agreed to lease the land and air rights to Barnat Development. Barnat made a one-time $1 million rent payment for those rights. The company is also paying the MBTA $127,000 a year to lease 70 parking spaces in the garage, according to the MBTA.
In a statement, the MBTA said several thousand market-rate and affordable housing units have been built on MBTA property and have “contributed positively to host communities.” The agency said it will review the design of the Beverly project “in the context of the MBTA’s onsite operations” as it proceeds through the local permitting process.
“The MBTA is a strong supporter of transit-oriented housing that encourages the use of public transportation,” the statement said.
While the lease agreement took place six years ago, and the Holmes Beverly building was built five years ago, the fact that apartments could be built on top of the garage was no secret, said Suzie LaMont, a member of the Ward 2 Civic Association. LaMont said Barnat has been transparent with the association about the fact that she had the air rights and could eventually build above the garage.
“No one was surprised (by the proposal),” LaMont said.
The proposal calls for 70 apartments in a three-story building above the garage, with eight of the units considered affordable. The building would not extend above the height of the six-story Holmes Beverly building, and an internal pedestrian passageway would connect them. Holmes Beverly has 67 apartments, with the restaurant Frank on the ground floor.
It is unclear where residents of the new building would park. In its application, Barnat Development said it will work together with the Beverly Planning Board “to explore available options and determine the best location and method” for parking.
Barnat is scheduled to present the project during the Ward 2 Civic Association meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beverly Public Library. The Planning Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal on Tuesday, March 7, at City Hall.
Ward 2 City Councilor Estelle Rand said she encourages people to attend those sessions to learn about the project.
“I just really want everyone to be engaged so that the public process can do its job,” she said.
