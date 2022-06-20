MIDDLETON — Residents raised objections this week to a plan to build 200 apartments on the site of the defunct Angelica’s Restaurant on Route 114.
An overflow crowd attended a meeting on the proposal at the Flint Public Library and expressed concerns about its potential impact on traffic, water use, and town services like police and fire. The site is at 49 South Main St., at the corner of Routes 114 and 62.
“We need more housing all over, but this is just the wrong location and the wrong scale,” Pleasant Street resident Jo Broderick said to developer Lars Unhjem. “If you did this for 50 units I think you’d have a loss less fight.”
Unhjem, whose company is Villebridge Real Estate Development, said he is considering filing for the project under the state’s 40B law, which provides a streamlined permitting process for developments in communities that are under the state’s threshold for affordable housing.
Unhjem said the 200 apartments, 50 of which would be deemed affordable, would bring Middleton up to the state’s 10% threshold and enable the town to avoid future 40B projects.
“Maybe there’s a value we could offer to Middleton,” he said.
Market rate rents for the apartments would be $2,500 to $3,900 per month, while the affordable rent would be $2,200 to $2,800.
The project would also include retail on the first floor, including a possible restaurant and outdoor dining. There would be 353 parking spots for residents, including a 192-space garage, and 31 spaces for retail customers.
Several residents questioned the size and design of the proposed building. Boston Street resident Dian Anderson said it looks like it belongs in a city, not a town like Middleton.
“To me that’s a monstrosity,” she said.
But one resident, Beth Andres-Beck of Forest Street, said she supported the project based on the need for affordable housing.
“The reason market prices are $3,000 a month for an apartment is because we don’t have enough housing,” she said. “Every unit we add will help bring those rents down and house our neighbors.”
Unhjem said the design of the project is still in its early stages and that he will consider residents’ concerns as the project moves along. Plans have not yet been filed with the town.
“We’re cognizant that this is not a great fit for every aspect one might want for a project like this,” Unhjem said.
