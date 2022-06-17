BEVERLY — A developer has filed plans with the city to build a five-story apartment building in the heart of downtown Beverly.
The new building would be built on the current municipal parking lot behind the Family Dollar storefront building. The project would include a renovation of that building, and the demolition of a one-story addition at the back to make room for the new apartments.
In a filing with the city, developer Leggat McCall Properties LLC said the new building would include 113 residential units and 153 parking spaces reserved for residents. The building would be five stories tall, with four floors of apartments built over a ground-level parking area.
The new building would be bordered by Federal, Chapman and Bow streets and would not be directly on Cabot Street, but it would be visible rising up behind the Family Dollar building. It would be one of the tallest buildings in the downtown area.
Miranda Siemasko, an attorney representing Leggat McCall Properties, said the company did not want to comment before the public process for the project begins. The proposal is scheduled to go before the Planning Board on Tuesday night, when the board will set a date for a public hearing.
Tiffany Collins, president of the Ward 2 Civic Association, said she is waiting to hear the details of the project. The developer’s team is scheduled to present its plans to the Civic Association on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Ellis Square.
“We’re keeping our minds open,” Collins said. “Hopefully, it’s aesthetic and historical and representative and appropriate.”
The two-story retail building that will be renovated is at 218-224 Cabot St. It has three businesses on the first floor — Bonefish Harry’s, Family Dollar and Rent-A-Center. The existing storefronts on Cabot Street will be renovated to produce approximately 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, according to the filing.
The building and parking lot are owned by Dana Family Series LLC of Newton, according to the filing with the city. The lot is now used as a municipal parking lot with spaces available for 25 cents per hour.
The apartments would be a mix of one- and two-bedrooms. Twelve of the 113 apartments would be restricted as affordable and would rent at less than market rate. Six would be handicapped-accessible units. Renderings show a courtyard in the middle of the complex.
The site is located in the city’s central business zoning district, and the project has been designed to meet dimensional and parking regulations and requires no zoning relief, according to the filing.
