BEVERLY — A developer is planning to build a new building with five townhouses and commercial office space at 451 Essex St. in Centerville.
The site is located next to a Mobil gas station and convenience store is currently vacant. A home and garage on the site were demolished about two years ago.
The plan calls for a “mixed-use” building to be constructed about 30 feet set back from Essex Street. The front part of the building will be two stories tall with space for two commercial/storefront units.
The rear portion of the building will extend back into the property and will include five three-story townhouse-style apartments, each with three bedrooms, a private one-car garage, and driveway parking for one car, according to plans submitted to the city.
There will also be a nine-car parking area to accommodate the five required commercial parking spaces, plus four guest parking spaces.
The proposal is a “by right” project, meaning that it conforms with the city’s zoning regulations. Ward 6 City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire said he is not opposed to the project, but said he is concerned about traffic and speeding along Essex Street. He said he asked the Planning Board at a recent public hearing on the project to address concerns about “the entirety of Essex Street.”
“With everything that’s happening maybe there’s an opportunity to look at public safety,” St. Hilaire said.
The Planning Board’s public hearing on the project is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 24, at the Planning Board’s 7 p.m. meeting at Beverly Middle School.
St. Hilaire said some residents have also expressed concerns about the development’s proximity to wetlands. Those concerns are being looked at by the city’s Conservation Commission.
The development has been proposed by Fazio Enterprises, Inc., of Boston. The company also owns the convenience store and Mobil gas station next to the property.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.