BEVERLY — The developers of the former Briscoe school are asking the city for an extra $400,000 because the project has become more expensive.
Harborlight Community Partners and Beacon Communities, who are partnering on the project, said the money is needed to help fill a budget cap created by “escalating construction costs and rising interest rates,” according to the companies’ application.
The money would come from the city’s Community Preservation Act fund, which is funded by a 1% surcharge on property taxes and money from a statewide trust fund. Last year, the city awarded the Briscoe project $700,000 in CPA funds.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the $400,000 request on Monday, Aug. 15, at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall.
Harborlight Community Partners Executive Director Andrew DeFranza has said that the soaring costs of construction materials increased the cost of the Briscoe project by nearly $6 million. The start of construction has been delayed while the developers seek more funding.
Harborlight Community Partners, a Beverly-based affordable housing agency, and Beacon Communities, a Boston real estate company, have an agreement to buy the Briscoe building from the city and develop it into the Beverly Village for Living & the Arts. The main part of the project will be 85 affordable apartments for people age 55 and over. There will also be six live/work artist studios that will be rented with no age restriction, and the building’s auditorium will be turned into a 500-seat community theater.
In addition to CPA funds, the city is also contributing $700,000 in Affordable Housing Trust and American Rescue Plan Act money and $220,365 in HOME funding, according to the application. The total cost of the project is $53.4 million. Major funding sources include federal and state low-income housing tax credits and historic tax credits.
The project is now set to start construction in November and be completed in September of 2024.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.