PEABODY — Developers look to build a new Marriott Hotel at the site of the Peabody Logan Express at the Northshore Mall.
The roughly 100,000-square-foot building would contain 142 rooms, an indoor pool, gym and small pantry where guests can purchase snacks, according to a notice of intent filed with the city by the project’s developer, PEG Companies. It will operate as a premium Marriott extended stay hotel.
“The brand caters to the traditional traveler, project or group-based business traveler, hospital-related business and to the transient and long-term stay business traveler,” according to the notice. “The target demographic will also include corporate/social/educational and sports-related groups.”
The Northshore Mall site is a prime spot for guests, said attorney David Ankeles, who is representing the developers.
“It’s anticipated that it will directly create anywhere between 25 and 30 new jobs within Peabody and additionally create or generate business for local and regional vendors that we’ll be doing business with,” Ankeles said at Thursday night’s Planning Board meeting, adding that the hotel is projected to see an average of 81% occupancy during the year.
Massport operates the Logan Express at the site on lot owned by the mall between a Rockland Trust building and Barnes and Noble.
“The Peabody Logan Express is an important service and a key part of our overall HOV strategy,” said Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport. “We are currently working on plans to relocate the service to another nearby location, and hope to have more details on that soon.”
Developers said Thursday night that there is discussion about it moving to the Liberty Tree Mall, but nothing is finalized.
The park and ride shuttle bus service was earlier located on Route 1. It moved to its current site last year as a temporary accommodation, and it is “highly unlikely” that Northshore Mall will be able to accommodate it moving forward, developers said.
“It seems to me that those two different uses have a synergy because somebody could conceivably fly into Logan, get on the bus, get to the hotel and not even rent a car to do their business,” Planning Board member Roy Simoes said. “I think somebody should look at trying to keep that thing there.”
The project needs to obtain two variances to move forward. One will allow developers to add landscape setbacks on the site. The other will give them permission to build the 42-foot high building, which is 2 feet taller than allowed by zoning.
The site will have 102 parking spaces, compared to the 250 spaces currently used by Logan Express, and can access additional parking spaces in an adjacent parking lot licensed through the Northshore Mall if the need arises, developers said.
A traffic study projects that the site would see 45 trips each morning, 51 during the evenings and 63 trips during the day Saturday.
The hotel’s tax revenue to the city will average $485,000 annually, and it is expected to pay more than $200,000 in real estate taxes per year once the property is stabilized, Ankeles said.
The development team is expected to return before the board on June 15.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.