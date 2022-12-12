BEVERLY — Developers and property owners are racing to beat the city’s plan to limit the height of new buildings in the downtown area. Since those discussions began a few weeks ago, “preliminary subdivision plans” have been filed for five sites as a way to prevent those changes from applying to those properties.
The plans were filed for properties that are currently occupied by Family Dollar, M&T Bank (formerly People’s United Bank) and Ward’s Greenhouse on Cabot Street; Meineke Car Care Center on Rantoul Street; and several properties on the lower end of Cabot and Rantoul streets near the Beverly-Salem bridge.
Five-story apartment buildings have already been proposed for the Family Dollar, Meineke Car Care Center, and Cabot/Rantoul sites. The new filings would essentially “freeze” the current zoning laws for eight years and insure that any new rules to lower the allowable heights of new buildings would not apply to those properties.
The zoning freeze law is designed to protect the interests of property owners. But Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo said it also means that the City Council, which has the authority to pass new zoning laws, is limited in its ability to respond to residents’ concerns about the impact of tall buildings on the downtown area, particularly along Cabot Street.
“Even though we want to do the will of what a lot of people are talking about, that doesn’t mean we’re going to be extremely successful because developers are allowed to freeze the zoning,” Rotondo said.
Chris Crowley, who owns Meinecke Car Center on Rantoul Street, said he was advised by his lawyer to submit the preliminary subdivision plan.
The Planning Board has already approved his site plan for a five-story building with 56 apartments and retail on the first floor, but Crowley said he has not decided yet to go forward with the plan.
“Nothing is ironed out yet,” Crowley said. “This isn’t something that’s going to happen tomorrow.”
The developers or property owners for the four other sites — Goldberg Brothers Real Estate of Beverly, Leggat McCall Properties of Boston, and Ward’s Greenhouse — did not return messages for this story.
The issue of building height has intensified since Leggat McCall Properties proposed a constructing a five-story apartment building at the Family Dollar site on Cabot Street in the heart of the downtown. Several five- and six-story buildings have been built on Rantoul Street over the last decade or so, but the Family Dollar development marked the first time a building of that size had been proposed for Cabot Street.
The proposal prompted Ward 6 City Councilor Matt St. Hilaire to propose a new ordinance to limit the height of new buildings anywhere in Beverly to three stories. At last week’s City Council meeting, the city’s director of planning and development, Darlene Wynne, presented a more detailed proposal that would restrict the size of new buildings on Cabot Street to four stories and eliminate the “tall building overlay district” that currently allows buildings of up to 75 feet in a section of Rantoul Street near the train station.
Wynne said the proposals are in response to feedback that people want to maintain the character of Cabot Street and distinguish it from Rantoul Street.
Some city councilors and members of the public who spoke at the meeting supported the idea of smaller buildings along Cabot Street.
But others expressed concern that the restrictions would make it more difficult for people to find a place to live during a time when there is already a housing crisis.
Eastern Avenue resident Steve Moffett said he was able to buy his house because it became available when the previous owner moved into a 55-foot-tall building.
“Across the board economists and experts have said more housing is good housing,” Moffett said.
The city’s height limit proposal was referred to the Planning Board, which will make a recommendation to the City Council. The council will then vote on whether to adopt the changes.
