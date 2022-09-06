BEVERLY — Developers have unveiled plans for a new apartment building they are calling a “gateway” into the city.
The building would be built on lower Rantoul and Cabot streets near the Beverly-Salem bridge on a site that would be cleared by the demolition of five existing buildings. It would range from four to five stories tall and have 60 apartments.
The proposal received generally positive reviews last week from the city’s Design Review Board, which recommended that the Planning Board approve the developers’ site plan.
“It’s a big change, for sure, but it’s kind of an improvement from the smattering of uninteresting architectural buildings that are there now,” Design Review Board Chairperson Sandra Cook said at the meeting at City Hall.
Plans for the building were first announced in January, although images were not available at that time. The project is now going through the review process before city boards. The proposal complies with existing zoning rules and does not need any waivers.
The project is a joint venture between Beverly Crossing and Goldberg Properties, one of the city’s major developers and one its largest downtown property owners. Beverly Crossing has built several other apartment buildings on Rantoul Street over the last few years.
This building, to be called Southwest Rantoul Gateway, will have 35 two-bedroom apartments, 21 one-bedrooms and four studios, for a total of 60, plus an office/retail space on the first floor. It will include a rooftop deck with views of Beverly Harbor, according to images submitted to the city by the developers. There will be 90 parking spaces, including 43 in a garage and 47 in a parking lot on the property.
Architect Thad Siemasko told the Design Review Board that the building is designed with a “nautical marine feeling” and “sail-like elements” that reflect that “you’re in an oceanfront community.”
“It’s not boxy,” he said. “It’s not just one big block.”
Board member Caroline Baird Mason, however, said she has issues with the “context and scale” of the building.
“It’s the entry to historic downtown Beverly and what do we see is a high-rise coming over the Beverly-Salem bridge,” she said. “We need to be more deliberate and more thoughtful about the context in which we place these large buildings, no matter how elegant they might be.”
“If we don’t do that we risk becoming the exemplar of the geography to nowhere,” Mason added. “If you mess up the history that makes a place unique you lose a lot.”
Cook, the board chair, said she considers a five-story building to be a “mid-rise,” not a high-rise.
“There’s old pictures of streets in Beverly with four- or five-story buildings,” Cook said. “It’s not like Beverly’s never had five-story buildings.”
Siemasko said the building will replace the “random mess” of buildings that are on the site now. The buildings to be demolished include three apartment buildings and two businesses — an auto repair shop and a hair salon. Those buildings are all owned by Goldberg Properties.
“No offense but they don’t have a whole lot of architectural quality to them,” Siemasko said.
The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the proposal at a date to be determined. Only two members of the public attended the Design Review Board meeting.
