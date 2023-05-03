DANVERS — High school junior Timothy Bowler showed off his passion for singing at a music festival reserved for the Northeast’s best young voices last month in Rochester, New York.
The National Association for Music Education’s All-Eastern Festival is held every other year and welcomes the talent of top singers from high schools around New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and even parts of western Europe.
Bowler, a junior at Danvers High School, was a member of the mixed chorus during this year’s All-Eastern Festival, which ran April 13-16. He performed a mix of classical choral arrangements and called the festival “a life-changing experience.”
“The festival had very intense rehearsal times and a lot of early mornings and late nights, but I met a lot of very nice people and a couple of interesting music teachers who I’m in connection with now,” Bowler said.
Students are only eligible for the festival if they were previously chosen for the Massachusetts All-State Choir and are a sophomore or junior, meaning they only have one shot at the festival before graduation.
It’s a big deal for anyone who makes it. Bowler is the third student from DHS who has been selected for the festival since 2015.
“It’s special whenever one of my students gets to attend a festival like this because of the connections they’re able to make,” DHS Choral Director Alexander Grover said. “That’s what music is all about: Connecting, collaborating and creating with people who also enjoy that process.”
Music is at the heart of Bowler’s high school career. The junior is a bass singer in the DHS A Cappella group Falconize, is a section leader in Marching Band, lead trumpet in Jazz Band, plays French horn in Concert Band and was selected to the Northeast District and All-State choirs in the last two years.
He also performed with Falconize and the Jazz Band at the National Jazz Festival in Philadelphia on April 22, where he was awarded a special recognition medal for his individual performance as Falconize’s bass singer.
“I like music in general because it’s a really great form of expression,” Bowler said. “On maybe a shallower level, I just really like sounding good as a group of people who have a similar mindset.”
Bowler also throws discus and javelin on DHS’ track and field team. He hopes to make vocal performance one of his majors, or his only major, once he heads to college.
DHS will miss him when he graduates, Grover said.
“Tim is an extremely well prepared student and musician,” Grover said. “His commitment and motivation in our classes are what allows us to take our music to the next level, and he’s doing a great job supporting our program and having the enthusiasm it needs to propel us out of the pandemic and start getting back to what we love to do.”
