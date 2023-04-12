Drop off boxes will be located around the North Shore to collect diapers for families in need this month.
The drive calls for unopened diapers in all sizes, especially sizes 5 and 6, and unopened packages of wipes. Cloth diapers will not be accepted.
The donations will be distributed to local food pantries and other local organizations in the area.
Collection boxes will be located at city/town halls in Beverly, Danvers, Essex, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, Saugus, Swampscott, Rockport and Wenham, along with Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, Danvers High School and Essex Tech.
For more information about the drive, contact the Board of Health in a participating community or visit its website.