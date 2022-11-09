SALEM — Philip Arthur McCarthy was a 31-year-old police patrolman and Holly Street resident who, in early 1942, traded his blue uniform for a green one and rushed into his second enlistment in World War II, answering a call for servicemen that followed the Pearl Harbor attack just weeks earlier.
He did not make it home, leaving behind siblings, parents, and the promise of a future never realized. He had no children, no spouse, and in 2022, a plaza dedication in his honor will be absent family, as it's unclear if any exist today and months of internal efforts to track down descendants have come up empty.
Did you know Lt. McCarthy? Salem needs your help.
City police and veteran affairs officials will gather in front of the Salem police station on Margin Street on Friday, Veterans Day, to dedicate a square to McCarthy. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. — the customary 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month that marked the end of World War II.
"When Robert (Mulligan, assistant to police Chief Lucas Miller) brought this story to me, along with Councilor Ty Hapworth... my first inclination is to name a square after anyone who was killed in action in the city of Salem," said Salem veteran affairs agent Kim Emerling, "just to make sure they're appropriately recognized in any small way."
But McCarthy has a different story. He was born Jan. 16, 1910, to parents Joseph S. McCarthy and Katherine A. Collins, both born in Salem, according to records provided by the city. Joseph McCarthy was an electrician in town, and Katherine's name is noted to have been spelled with a C in the 1920 census.
Philip McCarthy joined the Salem police as a reserve officer on April 25, 1938, then 28 years old. He first served in the Army starting Jan. 11, 1941, and was later released under the 28-year-old deferment policy that capped service for soldiers who reached a certain age. He became a permanent patrolman on Feb. 21, 1942 — close to two months after re-entering the conflict in the wake of the Pearl Harbor attack, according to records provided by the city.
Through nearly three years of service, McCarthy rose to the rank of first lieutenant, and his last assignment was with the 774th Tank Battalion. He died on Dec. 11, 1944, in the Battle of Hürtgen Forest in Germany, at the age of 34. He's buried in a family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem.
The square to be named after McCarthy is just steps from a Fallen Officers Memorial the department erected earlier this year, honoring Salem police who died in the line of duty. The memorial honors five patrolmen, a special officer, and a lieutenant, and it marks each of their ends of watch.
"Patrolman McCarthy would've served with several of those officers," Mulligan said. "We had numerous police officers that were drafted, volunteered during the war. He was one of them. To the best of my knowledge, he's the only one that didn't make it home."
Those who knew Philip McCarthy or are relatives, have information or photos, etc. are encouraged to contact Mulligan at rmulligan@salempd.net or Emerling at kemerling@salem.com before Friday.