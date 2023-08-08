PEABODY — The city is replacing its manual parking meters downtown with digital machines and adding new electric vehicle charging stations and LED lighting over the next two months.
The $1.5 million project is funded entirely through local and state grants, the city said in a statement. Its goal: To make parking downtown easier and more customer friendly, the city said.
“Downtown Peabody has undergone a dramatic resurgence in the past 10 years and become a hub of people, culture and commerce,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in the statement. “Upgrading our parking technology encourages more people to visit the many restaurants, shops and attractions on Main Street and throughout downtown.”
The move is in response to requests the city has received from visitors and local businesses to create more visible parking and to expand payment options, according to the statement.
Work will start this week at the Foster Street municipal lot, where new digital meters and payment kiosks will replace the coin-operated ones that have been used for decades. These new meters will accept coins, credit cards and payment from a phone app called Park Smarter, according to the city.
In all, 76 new digital parking meters will be added along Main Street and part of Foster Street, said Chris Ryder, chief of staff for Bettencourt’s office.
The project will take shape in stages through September as workers install the new meters, six new fast-charging electric vehicle stations and LED lighting downtown, the city said.
Municipal parking lots in the area may temporarily close while this work takes place, according to the statement.
Updates about parking lot closures during the project will be posted to the city’s social media accounts, www.peabody-ma.gov and its new mobile app PeabodyConnect.
