After several years spearheading Mass Audubon efforts on the coastline north of Boston, Amy Weidensaul, Ph.D, is soaring to new heights.
She’s been tapped as the organization’s Coastal Senior Regional Director, a new leadership position with responsibility for wildlife sanctuaries and conservation efforts up and down the Massachusetts’ coastline, including the North Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. And she’ll also be charged with overseeing Mass Audubon’s Coastal Waterbird Program.
Sure, it’s about the birds, but state’s coastal areas and islands are the battlegrounds in the fight against climate change.
“One of the most compelling reasons I came to Mass Audubon is its mission to bring together people and nature, with addressing climate change now a crucial element in forging those connections,” Weidensaul said. “Our shorelines are literally on the front lines in this fight, so I’m especially excited to be working with the talented colleagues and dedicated volunteers of our coastal sanctuaries.”
Weidensaul’s new role reflects Mass Audubon’s focus on the natural and human communities along the state’s coastlines that are facing climate impacts such as sea level rise and stronger, more frequent storms; and a commitment to support and restore habitats including salt marshes, dunes, coastal uplands and beaches.
Weidensaul joined the organization in 2018 as director of Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, after having served for nine years as Deputy Director of Conservation and Engagement with National Audubon Society, Pennsylvania.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in ecology from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s degree in education from Lehigh University, and a doctorate in environmental studies from Antioch University New England.
In 2020 Weidensaul was promoted to Director of Mass Audubon’s North Shore sanctuaries, including Ipswich River; Joppa Flats Education Center in Newburyport; Endicott Wildlife Sanctuary in Wenham, which is home to the Ipswich River Nature Preschool; and eight additional sanctuaries from Rowley to Nahant.
“Amy’s professional expertise and interpersonal skills are a perfect match for the responsibilities of the Coastal Senior Regional Director position,” Mass Audubon Vice President of Wildlife Sanctuaries and Programs Gail Yeo said. “Her record of accomplishment is an indication that she will shine in this new role as well.”