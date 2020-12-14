SALEM — Residents can purchase official orange overflow trash bags for $1 each during the holidays.
Each household can buy up to five overflow bags from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8. The discounted bags are available at the Collector's Office, 93 Washington St., and the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., during regular office hours.
The e-waste event scheduled for Dec. 26 has been cancelled; the next one is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2021. Excess cardboard and paper recycling can be brought to Greif (formerly known as Caraustar) at 53 Jefferson Ave. For more information and hours of operation, call 978-744-4330. For collection of bulky items, call Waste Management at 800-972-4545 to schedule an appointment for pickup at least 48 hours in advance. You can also call Waste Management’s customer service line to report missed pickups or to schedule a broken bin to be repaired.
For more information about recycling and trash in Salem, visit http://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash or greensalem.com.