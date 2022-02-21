SALEM — Salem United is again at odds with the city, after a disputed commitment for an official City Council representative to the nonprofit — which the group says was authorized in 2019 — has been deemed improper and denied in 2022.
Salem United, a nonprofit centered on preserving and representing Black history and centuries-old traditions on the North Shore, has periodically clashed with City Hall since it organized in 2015 and began building on the community-organized Black Picnic at the Willows. The Black Picnic is tied to Negro Election Day, an 18th century tradition when people of color voted for a “governor” to represent the community.
The City Council’s Government Services committee is reviewing a request from Salem United for a liaison to serve as a middle-person between the group’s boards and the city. The committee held two meetings on the issue and reported back to the full council on Feb. 10, recommending they decline the request per the advice of Salem’s legal department. That recommendation was later sent back to committee for further review.
Liaisons serve as conduit
The City Council regularly appoints members to serve as liaisons to other city boards and committees, where they serve a variety of purposes, according to Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo.
“The liaison is requested by a committee or a board, and usually it’s so the councilor can build a relationship with the board and commission. If they want to bring up matters to the council, bring forward changes or ordinances or things they want to discuss in committees, they can do it through that liaison,” Morsillo said. “Once you’re the liaison, it’s really up to the board or commission, how much you participate in the meetings. No councilor is allowed to be a voting member.”
For example, Morsillo recently served as liaison to the Board of Health and Planning Board.
But it’s another matter for a councilor to be appointed to a private outside group like a nonprofit organization, according to Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth, who leads the Government Services committee.
“Many of us — actually, all of us probably — support one or many of these nonprofits in the city, and many of us volunteer our time with them,” Hapworth said at the council’s Feb. 10 meeting. “(But) they wouldn’t get a City Council liaison. They wouldn’t receive a public benefit from the City Council...”
The dispute played out at a council meeting alongside a proclamation recognizing Black History Month. The matter was introduced by Leveille “Lev” McClain, a newly elected representative to Ward 4 who is believed to be the first Black councilor in the city’s history.
City Solicitor Beth Rennard told The Salem News via email that her department didn’t draft a legal opinion for the council on this, but she said Assistant Solicitor Victoria Caldwell advised councilors on the issue at a recent meeting and cautioned them about potential conflicts of interest. Rennard also noted that the council rules provide for the president to designate members to serve as liaison to municipal boards.
Group, city spar over request
Doreen Wade, president and founder of Salem United, is lobbying for the liaison based on a prior commitment from the council, she said. When asked how the organization would benefit from having a liaison, Wade pointed back to 2019 when city officials worked with the group to provide guidance on city rules and regulations when both sides were at loggerheads over logistics for the annual Black Picnic.
That year, City Hall and Salem United became embroiled in a dispute over a memorandum of understanding to allow the Black Picnic, at a time when the two sides couldn’t agree on whether a past MOU actually existed. Ultimately, a new deal was signed and the event went forward, after which it was disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.
In the recent committee meeting, Wade said she recalled a vote occurring to give Salem United a liaison, and she named several who were involved in that effort, including City Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, then-Council President Steve Dibble, Rennard, and others.
“I felt like I was building a relationship with the city of Salem, and by having this representative on, I felt like we were beginning to grow together since there were so many problems,” Wade said. “But that was taken away from me, so if I sound a little hurt... I am.”
The committee ultimately recommended the full council deny Salem United’s request on the grounds that councilors can’t serve as liaisons for private groups. The vote was 4-0, with one member — McClain — voting “present.”
When it came time for the full council to vote, Dominguez made a plea to look for a record of that 2019 vote. The council voted unanimously to refer it back to committee.
It was there that Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, the longest-serving councilor, explained that it was simple enough for the city clerk to check the record, but he did not recall ever taking such a vote.
“The simple question is, did the City Council ever take a vote to add a liaison to Salem United,” McCarthy said. “I don’t personally ever remember taking a vote to have a liaison for Salem United.”
With the MOU dispute in 2019, Wade put the onus on the city, declining to provide a copy of the prior deal when requested by city officials and The Salem News. She’s taking the same tack now.
“If it wasn’t approved, then why were all these people meeting with me?” Wade said. “My job isn’t to prove myself. I have no question about what was approved. I have no problem. I have backup. I have documents. I have everything. Their job is to verify, and they need to go back.”
But the damage has been done, according to Wade.
“Due to the continued harassment and misrepresentation and misleading information, Salem United will never fully be able to trust the city officials,” she said. “However, we’ll always continue to support the rich Black history of the city of Salem, of which enslaved Africans built.”
Picnic gets Beacon Hill boost
This past week, the Massachusetts Senate approved a Sen. Joan Lovely sponsored proclamation, S 2703, that would allow the observation of the third Saturday in July as Negro Election Day in recognition of “the adoption of the first black voting system.” Lovely said pointed out that, in 1740, enslaved people from Salem and across the region would hold an annual gathering and elect their own king or governor. That event eventually became the Black Picnic still held each summer in Salem.
“As we celebrate Black History Month, it is critical that we acknowledge and celebrate the many ways that African Americans have fought for change and pushed our country and commonwealth forward,” Lovely said.
State House News Service contributed to this story.
