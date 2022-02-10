BEVERLY — The lawyer for a Beverly couple fighting to be allowed to keep a coop of chickens as emotional support animals for their daughter accused city officials of lying about their ability to make exceptions to the city’s ordinances, during a contentious virtual hearing Wednesday morning.
“The city is lying to you,” attorney Jeremy Cohen told Newburyport Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman. “I have proof they’re lying to you.” He went on to accuse the city’s Board of Health of conducting a “sham” hearing before denying his clients, Dr. William Wilson and Dr. Irene Tsirozidou, permission to keep the hens for their 7-year-old daughter, Raffaele.
The Lothrop Street couple are asking the court to find that the chickens are emotional support animals for the little girl, who suffers from a learning disability and anxiety, and grant an injunction that would stop the city from ordering the removal of the coop and hens.
They bought the chickens (and unwittingly several roosters they have since given away) last Easter, paid for a permit and thought they were all set until they were told they needed to appear for a hearing.
Two nearby homeowners had complained to the city that the chickens were drawing rats, already a problem in the city, to their neighborhood, and that the chickens created odors and posed a possible health risk.
The city found that because the coop was less than 25 feet from a neighbor’s home, the chickens had to go. The health director, William Burke, told the couple that they could not make any exceptions.
Cohen and his co-counsel, Manny Rabbitt, argued before the judge Wednesday that the board already had done so for other residents — including a family on Chase Street that got permission to have 12 chickens despite their coop being less than 25 feet from a neighboring property, back in 2018.
But the city’s lawyer, Joseph Padolsky, said there’s a difference with that case because while the coop is less than 25 feet from the property line, it is more than 25 feet from the neighboring home.
Padolsky also questioned whether the chicken can be considered emotional support animals without any specific training — then pressed both Cohen and Wilson for details of their daughter’s diagnoses and who made them, at one point telling the judge that the only documentation he saw was from a treatment provider who works at the same hospital as Tsirozidou.
Cohen said only service animals, like dogs, are generally expected to have training — though he also suggested that the lack of standards for that type of animal was part of the reason his clients were facing skepticism over their complaint. Emotional support dogs, Cohen argued, just have to provide therapeutic benefit.
“The city believes this is a giant hoax to keep five chickens in a yard,” Cohen told the judge.
Wilson told the judge that his daughter used to burst into tears when she had to speak up in class, but now feels more confident and is making friends.
The lawyer recently amended the complaint to include a count alleging that the city failed to make a reasonable accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The city’s position is that the girl’s learning disability is not substantial or significant enough to trigger an ADA requirement, however.
Padolsky, one of several attorneys who either previously or currently represent the city to attend the 90-minute hearing, pressed Wilson on where his daughter has attended school, how many friends she has, and the results of an IQ test, until the judge told him that she was only allowing Wilson to testify about his daughter’s learning disability and progress she’s made.
He also pointed to the neighbors’ concerns, and at one point suggested the girl was at risk after seeing photos of her holding the chickens. “That’s completely against what the CDC recommends,” Padolsky said. “Do not snuggle with chickens, do not kiss chickens,” because of the illnesses that can be caused.
Cohen pushed back, saying that illnesses come from diseased chickens, and his client’s chickens are not diseased.
He also took issue with the city’s claim that the chickens were attracting rats to the neighborhood, pointing to a stack of news reports about a rat problem dating back as early as 2016.
Padolsky suggested this was the result of construction, and which the city has taken steps to mitigate when it comes up. He cited affidavits from neighbors who say rats have burrowed nearby and one report of a resident finding her patio furniture ripped open, presumably by a rat, and chicken feed inside the cushion.
The judge did not immediately rule on the request.
