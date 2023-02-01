SALEM — Recently sworn-in State Auditor Diana DiZoglio told members of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning that she’s ready to create more transparency and tackle a range of issues in her new job.
“(The state auditor) is the one that stands up and speaks truth to power,” DiZoglio said at the breakfast. “She is the government watchdog to make sure that your tax dollars are being spent wisely, that they're not being wasted, that they're not being abused and that they're being used as efficiently and as effectively as possible.
“But she also ensures that our government programs are operating effectively and efficiently,” she continued.
DiZoglio joined local legislators and businesses at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem during the Chamber’s monthly Business Insight Breakfast.
The Methuen native is a former state senator and state representative. As auditor, she told the Chamber how her office can help tackle issues around affordable housing, veterans services, taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreements on Beacon Hill and pandemic-era state overspending.
During the pandemic, the state overspent by $2.6 billion in the Department of Employment Assistance through overpayments and fraudulent payments of unemployment requests, DiZoglio said. Legislators also weren’t able to see that data while voting on the state budget at the time, making them miss a chance to address this problem, she said.
“I'm not just looking at the lack of transparency in trust funds, for example, regarding financial resources, but also looking at the breakdown of state agencies and procedures to find out why this happened,” she said. “How did we miss that $2.6 billion?”
She also called on local businesses to share with her office the challenges and successes of collecting state aid during the pandemic and after.
“In our office, when we go through these agencies to find out how we can better serve you, and also make sure our tax dollars are not wasted, that's when you require consistent conversations about how we can do better,” DiZoglio said.
The data DiZoglio’s office collects can also help inform new policies and legislation, like around affordable housing.
The daughter of a teen mom, DiZoglio said she spent much of her childhood experiencing housing insecurity. Now, she hopes to help the state address the housing crisis through her new role.
Her auditors will analyze and report on the Department of Housing and Community Development and ARPA funds, along with what state land exists that could potentially be used for housing. She also said her office must follow up on previous legislation around this issue and others to report on what measures have worked in the past, and which ones haven’t.
DiZoglio said she will audit the Holyoke Soldiers Home tragedy, which saw dozens of veterans die from COVID-19 in 2020, and other state agencies that serve veterans. This way, she can help make sure that veterans receive the services they need, she said.
She wants to ensure the state’s recently passed millionaire's tax will divert money to education and infrastructure as intended. And that more information is gathered and released about non-disclosure agreements that are being used on Beacon Hill.
DiZoglio was sexually harassed as a legislative aide when she was in her early 20s, then dismissed from her job and told to sign an NDA that was funded through taxpayer dollars, she said.
“That means your tax dollars are being used to cover up the misdeeds at the Statehouse,” DiZoglio said. “I obviously didn't let them get rid of me or go quietly.”
These NDAs are being used for a host of reasons, but not to protect people’s personal information, she said.
It’s hard to say how many NDAs there are right now, she said. Her office knows how much the state is making in settlement payments, but isn’t sure how much of that is attached to these NDAs.
That’s why an audit of this issue is so important, she said.
“We want to make sure there's accountability and a process in place so that everybody knows what's happening, and so that there is no discrimination or harassment or abuse or corruption,” DiZoglio said.
