SALEM — Testimony in the weeks-long Brian Brito trial revealed Monday his beliefs about being a higher power and receiving commands from a universe-wide power to kill sinners. Cross-examination from the state, however, focused on whether marijuana was to blame for Brito’s breakdowns in mental health.
Brian Brito, arrested in 2017 for charges tied to three violent crime scenes across Essex County, is days away from jurors in his trial beginning deliberations. The 17-member jury has been told they will receive the case Wednesday, June 7, the 12th day of the trial.
Brito’s charges cover a murder scene in Lynn, a double-shooting with no fatalities in Lawrence, and a sexual assault and armed robbery in North Andover that all took place within three days, from March 25 to 27, 2017. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all the charges, an admission of involvement but not responsibility, which requires prosecutors to prove that he was not suffering from a mental disease or disability at the time of the crimes and could have but chose not to act in accordance with the law.
The 10th day of the trial focused heavily on Brito’s use of cannabis, with prior testimony indicating that he had some level of cannabis dependence. Three new witnesses were also called, including a person Brito contacted by phone in an effort to buy 3.5 grams of marijuana the day of the fatal shooting in Lynn and convenience store crimes in North Andover. The witness, today a medical delivery driver, said he wasn’t in town and therefore didn’t make any transactions with Brito.
Testimony also continued Monday for Fabian Saleh, a forensic psychologist called by Brito’s defense, after it went for the entire day Friday.
Questions heavily spotlight cannabis role
Testimony focused heavily on Brito’s drug use, as well as the statements he was making about himself at the time. It focused heavily on testimony delivered to a Grand Jury in 2017 and the report filed by Saleh, through which he said he agreed that Brito couldn’t be held criminally responsible for the crimes due to a years-long and at-the-time unmedicated case of schizophrenia.
“What he told you was as follows,” prosecutor Jessica Strasnick said, reading Brito’s reported words. “’I saw a car in front of Adrian Sousa’s house,’ someone he knew from High School, on Berkeley Street (in Lawrence). ‘God told me Adrian Sousa is there, he’s a sinner, and go kill him.’”
Testimony and video have shown that at that scene, Brito pulled alongside a car late at night and fired a gun twice at it, striking one woman in the head and another in the leg. Both survived.
“You agree that people who do drugs can experience hallucinations and paranoia, even when using marijuana?” Strasnick asked, to which Saleh said “correct.” “And someone may feel people may be after them or trying to hurt them after using marijuana?”
“In the absence of experiencing psychotic symptoms?” Saleh asked. “I don’t understand.”
Throughout the trial, testimony has indicated Brito had been battling schizophrenia for three years by March 2017. The record has also shown clear signs of emotional distress and mental illness which were evidently ignored by a mental health institution that discharged him without noting schizophrenia and with the expectation that he would take medication, which he didn’t.
By the time the crimes took place, he hadn’t been seen by anyone or taken medication for about six months. The command hallucinations to commit the crimes he’s alleged to have carried out had started about a week before the crimes, testimony has indicated.
Still, the state focused on drug use.
“Almost every hospitalization that Mr. Brito had was complicated by drug use,” Strasnick said.
“No, absolutely not,” Saleh said. Strasnick said “No? Well, in 2016, at Bournewood, there’s a note that he realized he was using excessive amounts of marijuana and had psychotic experiences on marijuana.”
“But isn’t the same record showing he had a negative tox screen when he presented?” Saleh asked, meaning a test showed no cannabis in his system. “You want to look at the tox screen. That’s going to determine what the use is, and I’m happy to explain.”
“So in that case you relied on the tox screen,” Strasnick said.
“I relied on all the information,” Saleh said of his report. “But the urine tox screen being negative would suggest a minimum of four to six weeks prior to the tox screen being obtained, he didn’t do cannabis. If he was admitted in September of 2016 and the tox screen comes back negative, you can assume he didn’t do any cannabis since mid-August.”
Later, Strasnick asked Saleh if she noticed that “there’s a complete void between Sept. 22, 2016 and March of 2017,” meaning there’s no medical record for Brito after his discharge from Bournewood Hospital. That discharge followed close to two weeks of daily schizophrenia references by doctors and treatment at the facility.
“To your knowledge, he had no interaction with hospitals and doctors at the time?” Strasnick asked, to which Saleh said yes. “And your understanding was he was living in the community? (Salah said yes) and purchased a firearm during that time?”
“Yep,” Saleh said.
Brito believed himself a god
Strasnick’s cross-examination of Saleh also focused heavily on his claims of being a higher power, which included a complex system of multiple gods in control of specific planets. Prior testimony indicated he was hearing command hallucinations from a presumed higher power that ordered him to carry out the crimes in Lynn and Lawrence. While no hallucinations were immediately in the case of North Andover, testimony Monday indicated Brito had arranged to give the owner of the convenience store a planet, possibly for cash consideration.
“When you asked him to clarify,” Strasnick started, “he said the other gods, they look like humans, but on other planets; ‘God would tell us he’d save us by giving us a serum and save us,’ that gods would live forever, gods were born 1,000 years apart, and he was the third god? Correct?”
“Correct,” Saleh confirmed.
“And God would tell him, because he was a god of the planet, this planet Earth, that he was supposed to get inheritance?” Strasnick asked further.
Saleh also testified that while there was no command hallucination involved in the crimes in North Andover, Brito took items with monetary value that he felt belonged to him, being this planet’s god.
On cross-examination, defense attorney John “Jack” Cunha asked more questions on Brito’s belief of being a higher power.
“Is it fair to say that there is an over-god, that he’s an under-god, a god of the Earth,” Cunha asked.
“He termed the ‘over-god’ as the mass of the universe. That’s how I understood him,” Saleh said. “And that he was the third god.”
“Can you describe what these thought processes were, where he told you that system of delusions and auditory hallucinations?” Cunha asked.
“Upon his discharge from the (Bournewood) hospital, he went untreated for months. and based on what I understood, he had never had such a long time where he wasn’t under close watch or monitor. Under the context, he developed delusions on the theme of god, they became more complex.
“He had to show loyalty to the mass of the universe by doing what he was to do,” Saleh testified, “which was to kill sinners.”
