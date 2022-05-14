One North Carolina ex-Marine did it because “the rent was due.”
Others have done it for fame and glory.
But on Wednesday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Manchester’s Dr. Joe DeMarco is attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for the most pushups in eight and 12 hours for the love of his dog Buddha.
In the name of Buddha, Cape Ann Animal Aid will receive donations — already surpassing the $2,000 mark as this story goes to press — from animal lovers all over Cape Ann and the North Shore.
“It’s all about the fundraising,” says DeMarco, “and I hope it’s just the start of more fundraising for Cape Ann Animal Aid because they do such great work for animals.”.
Since it was founded in 1964 to rescue cats and dogs abandoned by summer residents, Cape Ann Animal Aid has in fact grown — fueled by community support— from a few donated cages in an empty garage to the 7,500-square-foot Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter at 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, home for the past 10 years to countless homeless dogs and cats whose only option is for adoption.
DeMarco, a Revere native who says he’s “57 years young,” and has been rescuing animals all his life, took time out from his Manchester chiropractic practice to talk about why he’s taking on the Guinness records of Australia’s Jarrad Young who in 2021 pushed the bar as high as 14,444 push-ups in eight hours and continued on for another four hours to set the 12-hour record of 20,085 pushups.
And Young’s a hard one to beat. But DeMarco feels he can. Why? “My dog Buddha,” he says.
Buddha came into DeMarco’s life and family two years ago as an adopted shelter rescue whose tough past was evident from certain triggers. “Buddha had issues,” says DeMarco. But with a lot of love, Buddha transformed into his true, sweet, canine self. Then, however, came health issues, which came to include a malignant tumor on his spleen.
“I don’t know how much longer Buddha will be with me,” says DeMarco, “but I am dedicating this challenge to him.”
DeMarco says his passion for animals is only matched by his zeal for fitness. Upper body strength endurance is the key to the push-up test, and from a high-level teen gymnast, DeMarco went on to a 20-year bodybuilding career.
With titles that include the 2007 Masters National Bodybuilding Champion, he’s used to a high bar, and tough training, and he’s been training for this challenge since last fall, losing 16 pounds in the process. “I can tell you I’m ready” he says, and adds that “just (Monday), I did 4,700 in two hours.”
And on Wednesday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., he’ll be streaming thousands and thousands more pushups on his YouTube channel, OcraMed Health, live from MAC Fitness Gloucester, 6 Whistle Stop Way in Gloucester. Although his practice is located at the Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester, he chose the Gloucester location because “Cape Ann Animal Aid is here in Gloucester, and their volunteers will be holding an adopt-a-thon on site.”
All are welcome to drop by and watch the incredible feat. DeMarco will be doing two sets a minute on his way to breaking the Guinness records. But he admits “I don’t know what will happen. It’s like a an ultra marathon. I might hit a wall, anything can happen. But even if I lose, Cape Ann Animal Aid wins.”
Donations are being accepted now online at http://spot.fund/g5IBG9; Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave. in Manchester; and at the event.
As those classic old advertising posters say, “It’s a Great Day for a Guinness.”
