#StopPeabodyPeaker trailer.mp4 from Andrada Productions on Vimeo.
PEABODY — Opponents of a new 55-megawatt “peaker” plant in Peabody are taking their fight to the big screen.
“#StopPeabodyPeaker,” a new documentary created by Peabody resident Steven Andrada, will be shown during a free premiere at the Torigian Senior Center on Central Street in Peabody at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16.
Its 40-minute runtime will discuss what led to the construction of the plant at the Waters River substation (off Pulaski Street), which is expected to wrap up this summer, and why some activists, state legislators and local leaders have tried to stop it.
The new $85 million plant would be powered by oil and natural gas, and only run during peak times of energy use.
Opponents to the plant have criticized the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company for not releasing any environmental or pollution impact reports on the project since it started development in 2015, which developers argue were not required at the time of planning the new plant.
A recent report from the Massachusetts Climate Action Network also found that the plant will be built in an environmental justice area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities than the rest of the state, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.
To watch the film’s trailer, you can also go to https://vimeo.com/789076783 and visit www.bit.ly/PeabodyPremiere to sign up for the premiere.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.