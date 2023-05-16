Firefighters rescued a dog and knocked down a blaze inside a single-family home on Bayview Terrace in Danvers Monday evening.
Crews were called to 30 Bayview Terrace around 6 p.m. by a neighbor who was preparing dinner when she looked out her window and saw flames inside the home’s kitchen, Danvers fire Chief Robert Amerault said.
“The kitchen window is in the back of the house, which faces the river, so there's not really anybody there that would have seen it,” Amerault said. “But she happened to look out her window at the right time before the whole rest of the house got completely destroyed.”
Firefighters made quick work of the flames and contained them to the kitchen. The fire was knocked down by 6:30 p.m. and crews searched the house to make sure no one was home at the time.
“We did manage to rescue a dog from the house, who was kind of scared and hiding and reluctant to come out,” Amerault said.
The home significant sustained smoke and water damage even though the fire was kept to the kitchen and its residents have been displaced, Amerault said, adding that the structure is “pretty much destroyed.”
A preliminary investigation indicates that an electrical outlet likely sparked the fire, he said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.