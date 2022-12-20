SALEM — The city’s entire band of fifth-graders did more than carry forward tradition with their All-City concert on Thursday. They also honored a major part of the city’s cultural identity, in a way for the first time.
The All-City Concert was held in Salem High School’s auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 15. It brings together fifth grade musicians from all of Salem’s elementary schools for a unified performance.
Three songs were performed, but it was the second one that drew attention at the event, according to elementary school band director Nalani Fujiwara.
“Within the past several years, there’s been a dialog about how we need to try to program pieces that are more representative of our culture — the different cultures that exist in Salem,” Fujiwara said. “We have a large Hispanic population, and we felt as a music department that we needed to do better about presenting works and including materials in our curriculum that actually represent everybody.”
The band belted out “Duermete Mi Niño,” a Dominican lullaby. The title translates to “Sleep My Child.” To make the performance work, it needed to be arranged for a band of 60 children.
“I chose to arrange it for the full band, and then the chorus teacher at Saltonstall, Kim Boonstra, she’s an accomplished pianist,” Fujiwara said. “Kim being the pianist and arranger that she is, she took the piano choral transcription that I provided her and she came up with harmonic lines while I orchestrated for full band.”
A culturally significant piece was then expanded for the All-City Concert and delivered to Salem Thursday night.
“This is the first time Salem Public Schools has done something of this scope,” Fujiwara said, “the fact that it’s arranged for an entire band of 60 kids.”
