Don White & friends return to the Me&Thee
MARBLEHEAD - Award-winning singer/songwriter/comedian Don White will celebrate his North Shore Birthday Show at Me&Thee Music on Friday, March 3, beginning at 8 p.m. with his son Lawren, Christina Thompson Lively and other special guests.
He returns for the first time since the organization’s forced “two-year pandemic pause.”
White has been bringing audiences to laughter and tears for more than 30 years while he released 10 CDs, three live DVDs, and two books including Memoirs of a C Student. His latest album is Live at the Guthrie Center. White has opened for Arlo Guthrie, Ritchie Havens. Louden Wainwright III, and Taj Mahal, and shared bills with David Bromberg, Janis Ian, and Lyle Lovett.
White has been featured in storytelling festivals around the country including the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn., and the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Utah. Since 2015, he has joined master storytellers Bil Lepp and Bill Harley in Father’s Daze, a hilarious three-man storytelling show about the triumphs and tribulations of fatherhood. He toured North America for nine years with folk songwriting legend Christine Lavin, with whom he still plays the occasional show.
White's approach to music is a unique blend of humor and powerful songwriting leading one reviewer to say, “Don will split your sides with laughter while prompting you to go home and hug your kids.” White has received the Jerry Christen Memorial Award from the Boston Area Coffeehouse Association for his work with the community and that same year was given a key to the city in his hometown of Lynn.
Tickets are $25, Students and children $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets: meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the music begins shortly after 8 p.m. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 53rd season at the UU Church, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. Refreshments are served.
