SALEM — As he was dying of terminal cancer, John Donovan III met with tax, estate and finance experts to ensure that his wishes were carried out after his death, prosecutor John Dawley told jurors.
In his early 40s, Donovan III, a Yale graduate who’d pursued a doctorate from Harvard, owned a significant amount of real estate and businesses, including the Manchester Athletic Club. When he died, in 2015, he would leave his widow and children “a very sizeable estate, many millions of dollars,” prosecutor Jack Dawley told a Salem Superior Court jury Monday morning.
He chose his Yale classmate, New York financier Jason Konidaris, to handle his “very, very complicated estate plan,” which was eventually approved by a court in 2016, months after Donovan III’s death.
Part of his wishes involved transferring a large part of his land holdings, called Sagamore Hill, for use as conservation land and bike and walking trails near his home in Essex.
But as those wishes were being carried out, in September, 2016, a title examiner found something odd: 25 documents, with dates that stretched over a period of years, all filed on the same day.
The common denominator: all of them benefitted John Donovan Sr., a one-time MIT professor and self-styled business guru.
“You’re going to hear this is a completely, entirely manufactured scheme to take this sizable estate,” Dawley told the jury in his opening statement Monday.
The documents included deeds transferring property to Donovan Sr. and forgiving a $4.8 million judgment his son had against him.
If successful, the alleged scheme would have resulted in Donovan Sr. obtaining the proceeds of the sale of his son’s land, and title to the home where his son’s widow and children lived.
Now Donovan Sr., 80, is standing trial on numerous counts of forgery, attempted larceny and witness intimidation.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. and for the first time on Monday, his lawyer, Robert Strasnick, offered a defense: Donovan Sr. was actually secretly working with his son to protect the family’s assets.
“There is a very legitimate reason why John (Donovan) III might have taken one position outwardly, and asked his father to do something differently,” Strasnick told the jury of nine men and six women. “To benefit his family.”
“What he was seeking was to prevent his family from having to pay an inordinate amount of taxes that would have wiped them out,” Strasnick told the jury.
The documents forgiving the $4.8 million judgment? Strasnick said that was necessary in order to accomplish the transfer of the property to the land trust — otherwise, that judgment would have clouded the title, he suggested to the jury.
At the same time, he said, forgiving the loan held no benefit for his client — instead, Strasnick told the jurors, his client would have been liable to the IRS for taxes on that forgiven judgment. “The IRS would have treated it as income,” Strasnick argued.
At the same time, he said, it wasn’t his client who forged the documents.
“Documents were forged — that’s right, they were forged,” Strasnick told the jurors. “ The real question you should focus on — think about who forged these documents?”
Strasnick suggested there were others with a history of hostility toward his client.
The first witness, Donovan III’s widow, Megan, recalled her concerns when her husband mentioned in 2013 that he was considering the option of assisted suicide, which had been legalized in Vermont.
It’s a plan he never followed through on.
But it put him in contact with his father for a time, something Megan Donovan had concerns about, she testified.
As her husband was dying, he made a series of videos for his children, who were 5 and 3 at the time. He called them “Daddyisms,” and were filled with life advice he wanted them to have.
Later, Megan Donovan testified, she discovered that Donovan Sr. had tried to publish them under the title “Donovanisms.”
Donovan, who previously attended pre-trial proceedings in a tailored business suit, wore a corduroy sportcoat, tan pants, and casual shoes with white athletic socks.
He’s been using a hearing device that the court makes available to people with hearing loss.
And throughout, his attorney has referred to him as “Professor Donovan.”
One of his daughters will be the first witness to take the stand when testimony resumes on Tuesday.
