SALEM — John Donovan Sr., the one-time MIT professor and business guru turned convicted forger, has been granted parole.
But so far, Donovan’s proposed release plan has been rejected by the Parole Board amid concerns about security.
And what prosecutors are calling an attempt to get around that by asking a judge to “stay” the rest of his jail term, pending an appeal of his conviction, has also failed.
Judge Salim Tabit minced no words in his decision Wednesday denying the stay.
Not only had Donovan’s lawyers failed to establish there are any likely successful grounds for an appeal of his forgery conviction but that even if they had, Donovan’s plans if released pose too great a risk, the judge wrote.
“Donovan has proven himself to be nothing short of a charlatan,” Tabit wrote. “He cannot be believed; either about his health, where he would live, or that he would somehow abandon his 20-year quest to destroy his family.”
Donovan was convicted last May of a dozen counts of forgery, fraud and attempted larceny in a scheme to wrest control of his late son’s estate, much of which was about to be transferred to the Trust for Public Lands, and to get out from under prior court judgments.
He was initially sentenced to two years in prison, but last October, Tabit agreed to modify it to two years in jail. That made him eligible for parole after serving half his sentence, minus credit for good behavior.
In February, a parole board member conducted a hearing and agreed to grant standard parole to Donovan, 81, according to court filings.
But his release is dependent upon an approved home plan. and so far, his proposed plan has involved an address that, parole officials believe, could put him in proximity with a person involved in his prosecution.
“This motion is nothing more than an end run around the reasonable terms of release and supervision by the Parole Board,” assistant district attorney Kathryn Janssen wrote in opposition to Donovan’s request for a stay last month.
Donovan has also tried twice for medical parole, the first time within weeks of his arrival at a state prison. His lawyers have cited both his diagnosis of prostate cancer, a prior heart attack, and an overall decline in his health generally. Both requests were denied.
In the release plan that was rejected by the state, Donovan’s lawyers say his frailty will prohibit Donovan from “strolling around the neighborhood” and make it unlikely for him to encounter anyone involved in the case.
Prosecutors, however, say the proposed living arrangement poses a potential security risk.
They also say Donovan’s history, which also involves a 2006 incident in which he tried to frame his other son for what turned out to be a self-inflicted and superficial gunshot wound, shows a “retributive and violent streak” and that his crimes have been “devious and revenge motivated,” as well as his access to firearms.
Donovan’s current lawyers contend there were multiple rulings by Tabit during the trial that would likely lead to the reversal of his conviction, including the admission of certain witness testimony and evidence about the ongoing civil litigation involving Donovan and his surviving children.
But with no appeal or legal arguments to support those claims filed so far, the judge said he has no way to evaluate the potential merits of those claims.
