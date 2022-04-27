SALEM — John Donovan Sr.’s surviving son, James Donovan, was the first witness called by the defense Tuesday in Donovan Sr.’s forgery trial.
But if defense lawyer Robert Strasnick was hoping to portray Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as a sophisticated tax expert intimately familiar with the workings of exotic offshore trusts, he instead got a still-grieving brother, who broke down when later asked by the prosecutor about the nights he spent by his terminally ill brother’s side in the hospital.
Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton, is charged with forging or ordering the forgery of more than two dozen documents that would have given him control of the estate of his late son, John Donovan III, and absolved Donovan Sr. of millions of dollars in liabilities.
Donovan III died of adrenal cancer in 2015, at the age of 43.
One of the documents Donovan Sr. is charged with forging was a will codicil that purported to instruct Donovan III’s estate to “self report” income from trusts to the IRS.
Strasnick peppered James Donovan about a series of trusts set up outside the country — some of which James Donovan told jurors he didn’t even know about until years after they’d been set up, and at least in one case, when his father told him he’d been removed as a beneficiary of another trust.
He did acknowledge that he’d received $4.6 million from one of the trusts. He said he believes that his accountant included the income on his tax return at the time.
It was the only time, he testified, he’d received anything from any of the trusts — some of which he’d only learned of through the “other litigation” — a nearly 20-year legal battle between Donovan Sr. and his children.
Strasnick pulled out a document from 1998, suggesting it might refresh his memory.
It was a copy of James Donovan’s prenup with his now-former wife.
At least that’s what Strasnick believed.
“I don’t recognize this document at all,” James Donovan responded after looking at it.
Strasnick directed him to page 10, where a signature appears.
“That looks like my signature, but that does not mean I signed this document,” James Donovan responded.
“I don’t believe this is authentic,” he added, before being cut off by Strasnick, who was trying to establish that the prenup detailed his assets at the time he got married.
“Were you possessed of assets including partnership interests and trusts?” Strasnick asked.
“This is a Xerox of a document from 25 years ago,” James Donovan responded. “I have no way of knowing if it’s authentic.”
After calling the lawyers to his bench, Judge Salim Tabit told James Donovan to limit his answers to what he could recall, not his suspicion about the document’s provenance.
Moments later, Strasnick rifled through a stack of documents on the defense table. Donovan Sr. reached into a folder and pulled out a document, which he handed to his lawyer.
It was purported to be a mortgage for nearly $11 million, signed by James Donovan and his late brother.
“I never received any money and I don’t remember signing a mortgage or this document,” James Donovan testified.
Tabit turned down Strasnick’s effort to enter the document as an exhibit in the case.
The defense lawyer tried again.
“You didn’t borrow money to buy a house in Bermuda?” Strasnick asked.
“Not as far as I know,” James Donovan responded.
What about a letter sent by his father’s former business, Cambridge Technology Group, in 1998, which had a copy of a mortgage?
“I have no recollection of receiving any letter about any mortgage from anybody at Cambridge Technology Group,” James Donovan testified.
What about letters and documents from the lawyer for his father’s company about the offshore trusts?
“I’ve seen documents provided by my father that might show that, but I am not sure those documents are real,” James Donovan testified.
Later, Strasnick asked about Goldman Sachs’ role in IPOs in which his father might have been involved and about whether he had seen documentation of a $10 million transfer from one of the trust funds.
“I saw an affidavit ... that the claim had been made, but it was completely fabricated,” James Donovan answered.
“Did you ever say you would kill your father if you could get away with it?” Strasnick asked, before bringing up James Donovan’s nomination by Donald Trump as deputy Treasury Secretary.
“I withdrew,” James Donovan answered.
“Any other connection to the Trump administration?” he was asked. He had served on an intelligence advisory board.
Had he ever worked with the IRS or the Treasury, Strasnick asked. “No,” said James Donovan.
During cross-examination by Dawley, he answered questions about his relationship with his late brother.
He recalled how he and Jason Konidaris, and later his sister Rebecca Brown, would take turns staying with Donovan III, who was unable to sleep because of the adrenaline constantly coursing through his body due to cancer.
“We had this token we would pass back and forth,” he testified. “John and I and Jason were all ‘Star Trek’ fans. We’d say, ‘You have the conn,’” quoting Captain James Kirk on the show. “Every three days, John would laugh pretty hard about that.”
