SALEM — The attorney for John Donovan Sr., the former MIT professor from Hamilton accused of forgery, was allowed to call a tax attorney as an expert witness on Wednesday.
But even before the jury returned to the courtroom to hear from Florida lawyer Jeff Neiman, Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit was questioning Neiman’s reliance on purported tax documents from 1999 and 2000 that were provided to him by Donovan Sr. — and never authenticated.
And Tabit was also concerned that Neiman’s conclusions were largely based on his interview with an Irish national named James McEniry — who, the judge said outside the jury’s presence, “has refused to show up and testify under oath.”
McEniry, whose name has come up during the trial, is the supposed “foreign grantor” who established trusts for the benefit of Donovan Sr.’s children, including John Donovan III.
Defense lawyer Robert Strasnick has sought to elicit testimony to the effect that the trusts, with names like “Geneva” and “Appleby,” were really funded with money provided by Donovan’s sons in an effort to avoid taxes.
Tabit said he wasn’t certain he could let Neiman testify about conclusions that were based on information from McEniry, when it’s not clear McEniry will ever take the stand. “This is unbelievable,” Tabit told Strasnick. “We specifically (postponed the trial) so there would be plenty of time to get him over here.”
Strasnick said it wasn’t that McEniry is refusing, but he has been hospitalized with a medical emergency — an abscess and a kidney problem.
The judge eventually ruled that Neiman could testify but limited what he could say about what he learned from McEniry.
Neiman, who once worked as a federal prosecutor and now represents people facing tax fraud charges, said the information he received from documents and McEniry led him to conclude that it was possible that the Appleby trust was “not a true foreign trust.”
In addition to what he learned from McEniry and the documents, he testified, the trust had an address in the Isle of Man, which had a reputation as a tax haven, and that the trust held stock that had increased dramatically in value, by $40 million, in a short period of time.
Did he ever speak with the trustees overseeing the trusts, prosecutor Jack Dawley asked during his cross-examination. He had not.
Had he requested or looked at original trust documents? “I just reviewed what I received from the Donovan team,” Neiman acknowledged.
He also had never checked to see whether or not the beneficiaries of the trust had paid the taxes owed, he acknowledged.
