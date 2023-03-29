ESSEX — Families will have a chance April 8 to pull on their boots and get muddy at the Exploring the Salt Marsh, a family outing at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., led by nature educator Andrew Prazar of North Shore Nature Programs.
The free event — reservations required — is limited to 30 participants and begins at 10 a.m. Visitors will search for edible plants, examine critters close up and spy arriving herons and egrets as they settle in for the season.
There’ll be plenty of information offered — how the salt marsh functions, the importance and benefits of the ecosystem, the threats and more.
As the kids get down and dirty in the marsh, Prazar and other naturalists on hand will be available to answer questions from interested parents.
“Parents get just as excited as the kids when they catch a snail, or hold a salamander. I think every adult has this child-like wonder and excitement inside,” Prazar said.
Exploring the Marsh is part of the Film & Lecture Series sponsored by Greenbelt, the land trust that conserves farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes in the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.
Exploring the Marsh is the second of Greenbelt’s Family Nature Series with NSNP. The April marsh exploration follows January’s Signs of Winter Wildlife at Rough Meadows in Rowley. Later in the spring, Greenbelt and NSNP will again team up for Birds, Bees, & Butterflies on May 20 at Cox Reservation in Essex.
Prazar is the head of North Shore Nature Programs, which is a year-round effort to bring nature to kids in-school, after-school and during summer.
In-school programs keep NSNP educators busy during the school year with additional after-school programs in Georgetown, Topsfield, Danvers and Boxford. In the summer, eight weeks of nature camp are held at Camp Denison, in the woods of Georgetown. Camp Denison is owned by the town of Georgetown and managed by the town’s Conservation Commission, and North Shore Nature Programs has a land use agreement with the commission.
“The old lodge was built in the ‘30s, and it’s still beautiful,” he said. NSNP has a small office onsite, and the large great hall is used during summer camp. The camp fronts the 66-acre Baldpate Pond and borders on the Baldpate Pond State Park with its 105 acres of land and numerous trails.
Next summer, North Shore Nature Programs will expand southward and add two weeks of summer “camp” at the Cox Reservation.
The upcoming Exploring the Salt Marsh session is the third time NSNP has teamed up with Greenbelt at Cox Reservation. It’s a fun, family event that offers a close-up of marine and marsh life.
“Crayfish also seem to hold a special allure for kids. Probably because they aren’t an animal that is regularly encountered. When we spend time looking for animals in streams, someone will often see a crayfish shooting out from under a rock and be startled. If we’re lucky enough to capture one, these students will often spend 10-20 minutes sitting with the animal and observing how it moves,” he said.
The kids’ questions come naturally, he said. What do they eat? What eats them? Why do they move backwards? Are they lobsters?
“That’s when you know they’re invested in this animal and have made a connection,” he said.
It’s that connection, said Prazar, a Topsfield resident, that is part and parcel to all of the North Shore Nature Programs’ offerings.
“The goal of our program really, the big picture, is to connect kids with nature, really help foster a love of nature. Our thought is once you instill a love of nature at a young age, they are more likely to make more educated decisions about the environment in the future.”
Regular NSNP school programs generally include five visits during the school year.
“One of the places we can best target kids is at school — that is where they are Monday through Friday for a large portion of the day. We like to have multiple engagements during the year,” he said.
“There definitely is a benefit to have just one experience connecting with nature a year, but if we can see them three or four or even six times over the course of a year, with consistent leaders, we think it makes a really big impact in a kid’s life. Not only in terms of education and learning about their local ecology and how it’s connected to the concepts they learn about in their science curriculum, but also just giving them a little more knowledge of what’s in their neighborhood, in their backyards.”
Prazar recalled one class where a youngster made it “very clear” she wasn’t interested in touching or picking up any animals found during a NSNP classes. On the third or fourth session, a spotted salamander was uncovered.
“She decided she wanted to try holding it and when she did, you could see a small shiver of excitement run through her body. She held the salamander to her face so she could look eye-to-eye with it and broke into the biggest smile. She spent the remaining weeks turning over every log in search of another one.”
Even in more-urban schools that have signed up, such as Danvers and Wakefield schools, NSNP can show students nature right outside their classroom doors, Prazar said.
“We want to show kids there’s nature everywhere.”
IF YOU GO
EXPLORING THE MARSH Part of Greenbelt’s Film & Lecture Series
Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.
Cox Reservation
82 Eastern Ave., Essex