BEVERLY — The former Bowl-O-Mat may be destined for demolition, but at least it’s going to look good in the meantime.
A local artist has painted a large mural on the building on River Street. Artist Mike Grimaldi said the mural was commissioned by Gables Residential, the Atlanta-based apartment developer that bought the building in June.
“This is an iconic building that will be torn down,” Grimaldi said. “This is a way of giving something nice to the community in the interim.”
The Bowl-O-Mat closed in 2018 after 64 years in business. Gables Residential bought the building and the adjacent auto repair shop in June for $5.5 million. The company has not disclosed its plans publicly, but presumably intends to build apartments there.
The city is planning to rezone the area, which is along the Bass River, to allow for housing to be built. Until that happens, Gables Residential has to wait. The company did not return a message for this story.
Grimaldi said the company reached out to Montserrat College of Art looking for an artist to paint the mural, and the college reached out to Grimaldi, a 2005 graduate of the Beverly school.
Grimaldi, who goes by “Grimdrops” in the art world, grew up in Gloucester, lived in Beverly for 10 years and now lives in Salem. He started working full-time as an artist at the beginning of the pandemic. He recently completed a mural at an affordable housing complex in Gloucester celebrating the 400th anniversary of the city.
Grimaldi said he asked friends from Beverly for advice about what the mural at the Bowl-O-Mat should depict. He settled on five “iconic” images of the city — the Beverly Panther mascot; the historic Balch House; the Revolutionary War ship Hannah; the Falconer statue at Lynch Park; and the Hospital Point lighthouse.
The Bowl-O-Mat building was built in about 1958, according to city records, and is in various stages of disrepair, including peeling paint and a faded awning near the front door. The mural is painted on the side of the building that faces Bridge Street.
Grimaldi said it took him one day to scrape off remnants of the old Bowl-O-Mat sign, one day to prime the wall, and five days to paint the mural.
“I love working on this scale,” he said. “It’s a great piece for my portfolio and it’s something good for the community.”
Grimaldi said he’s not bothered by the fact that his painting is fated to be destroyed when the building comes down.
“It comes with the territory,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of temporary murals in the past. Not all artwork is going to stay up forever.”
