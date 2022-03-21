SALEM — It was built, so now they’ve come.
To kick off the 2022 tourist season, two new businesses are opening at 285 Derby St., a long brick building that has been transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic to make use of the Charlotte Forten Park next-door.
It’s similar to Lappin Park in the heart of downtown Salem, where several restaurants open out into the square park containing the Samantha statue at the corner of Essex and Washington streets. Except in this case, the park feeds off a river, a mom-inspired bakery and chocolatier, and ... real pirates.
Jim Economides, who co-owns Lulu’s Bakery and Pantry with his wife Nikki, pointed to tall windows in one corner of the bakery that, when warmer weather permits, can be pulled back to spill the bakery out toward Forten Park. The business can do so because of a 20-foot-wide strip of the park sold by the city in mid-2018 to enhance plans for the building as construction moved forward.
The glass windows clash a bit with the energy of the rest of the bakery — a rustic, wood-panel countertop is faced by well-used church pews and an antique cabinet, giving Lulu’s a rustic feel. The windows seem out of place, but they’re designed to be taken out of place — just like a door.
“That door is like an accordion that folds in on itself,” Jim Economides said. “That was a draw, because we can open it up.”
Taking up the back of the building along the South River, Real Pirates will bring exhibits on piracy and the true stories of those who influenced — to put it lightly — maritime life in the 1700s. The business will open in mid-April, according to owner Bill Golden.
While the partnership between the building and its neighboring park is one kind of match made in heaven, both businesses are also labors of love.
The famed Lulu the bakery is named after is Nikki Economides’ mother, and Golden is a direct descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse, one of those executed on accusations of witchcraft. Nurse is honored at the Witch Trials memorial on Liberty Street, which leads straight to the 285 Derby St. building.
“With Salem as the oldest port in the United States, as well as having our personal family history here... when I came here, I felt rather at home,” Golden said. “When I saw this building, I knew this was the building we had to bring this story to.”
For Lulu’s, the bakery isn’t the only draw. A full “chocolate room” visible from a window in the main bakery space lets those walking by watch the treats get made as an end-note to a day visiting the Witch City. That provides a more permanent space for Fixx Chocolates, established by Nikki in 2015 launched at the Salem Farmer’s Market.
“It’s a temperature and humidity-controlled environment that’s just perfect for chocolate,” she said.
“We have a lot of kids that will put their face up against the glass,” added Jim Economides, laughing.
The partnership between the building and park has been a half-decade in the making, meaning the full tenancy of the building is the final chapter of the park’s story, according to city planning director Tom Daniel.
“We’re so pleased to see the building at 285 Derby St. fully tenanted,” Daniel said. “We wish the new businesses much success and look forward to the new vitality their customers will bring.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.