Transportation officials unanimously agreed Wednesday to support a bid by two minority-owned developers seeking to construct a combination of laboratory space, housing and retail options on a parcel of state-owned land in Boston.
The project on the 1.4-acre "Parcel 25," which stands mostly vacant on Kneeland Street where the Leather District and Chinatown meet, would add a total of 600,000 square feet of mixed-use development all overseen by companies with significant women and minority representation.
MassDOT's board voted to name Parcel 25 Zero Greenway LLC, a partnership between Peebles Corporation and Genesis Companies, as the designated bidder, teeing up what Undersecretary Scott Bosworth said would be "a very, very significant return for the constituents of Massachusetts."
Peebles and Genesis's plans for the plot call for 310,000 square feet of lab space alongside 218 units of housing, of which 84 would be designated as affordable, and ground-floor retail storefronts. The project also aims to install a small public park connected to the Rose Kennedy Greenway on top of the adjacent Interstate 93 exit.
The companies will make a one-time payment of $61.5 million to the state followed by $1 million in ongoing yearly payments that will increase 2.5% annually, Bosworth said.
While MassDOT in the past typically accepted the highest-paying bid, Bosworth said the department this time around deployed the "Massport model," which equally weights four criteria: ground rent and finance; diversity and inclusion; a bidder's ability to execute a project; and exceptional design and public realm contribution, which includes affordable housing.
Altogether, 100% of the project's development, financing, ownership and operations would come from minority- or women-owned businesses, as would 51% of its design and 20% of its construction.
"This is MassDOT's effort to really, truly be part of the community, to be cognizant of neighbors, and frankly, to introduce minority-owned firms into our programs and have our partners look more like today's society," Bosworth said. "We're thrilled by this."
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS