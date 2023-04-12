BEVERLY — Nearly 70 years ago, Dorothy “Dottie” Stewart and her late husband, Frank, joined the YMCA and took up rowing — an activity that kept the couple in shape and close with one another.
Now, at the age of 101, Stewart still drives herself to the Beverly YMCA three days a week. She continues to row — and compete — with lots of people supporting her.
“We just love her!” said Kawehi Morrison, associate executive director of the Greater Beverly YMCA during an extra long hug on a recent morning. “She’s our local celebrity.”
Stewart continues to test her physical limits despite being a centenarian. In March, she was the only person over 100 years old to compete in the CRASH-B World Indoor Rowing Championship at the New Balance Track and Athletic Center in Boston.
“The Lord told me to be calm and confident,” said Stewart, after completing the 2,000-meter sprint with a time of 16 minutes and 34.5 seconds, which set a world record for her age group, according to race organizer Nastasha Storm.
Before settling into the rowing machine to start the race, Stewart sought out a blessing from her minister, Marjorie Stark, retired Pastor of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Beverly, who came to watch Stewart compete.
During the race, the entire arena clapped and cheered as Stewart methodically slid back and forth on the indoor rowing machine called an ergometer, or “erg” for short. After the younger athletes finished their rows in about 9 minutes, they gathered around Stewart to cheer her on.
A pair of emergency medical technicians hovered close by — just in case.
When she finished her row, Stark hoisted herself from the erg and declared with arms spread wide, “Row for Joe!” in honor of her son-in-law, Joe Blanchard of Newburyport, who died in February at age 80.
Stewart was dressed in red and black with a matching red fedora — a nod to her participation in the Red Hat Club. She was stopped by at least a dozen people for selfies and high fives.
When asked how she was feeling after the race, Stewart replied: “I’m completely spent, but I had my late husband Frank on one shoulder, along with my late son Alan, and my late son-in-law Joe on the other one.”
In 2017, Stewart competed for the first time in the World Indoor Rowing Championship at the age of 95 — with the encouragement of her training coach Colleen Tchorz.
“I just knew she could do it, but I saw her hesitating,” said Tchorz. “Eventually she admitted she wasn’t comfortable driving into Boston for the race, so I offered to take her.”
Now, six years later, Stewart is living with pulmonary hypertension, shortness of breath due to COPD, and asthmatic bronchitis — but nothing seems to be slowing her down.
“She wants to improve her time and correct her technique,” says Beverly resident and competitive rower Carla Dropo, who placed first in her age group at the CRASH-B race. “That’s what impresses me most about Dottie. Everyone I know who knows her loves her energy and her outlook on life. She can persevere through whatever life throws at her.”
Stewart’s journey to a world record has not been without setbacks. In addition to losing loved ones, she has metal plates and 10 screws in each wrist and has shrunk from 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 1 inch due to osteoporosis.
A cancer survivor, Stewart says that faith, family and friends keep her going. She lives by the motto “let me be a blessing to someone today.”
She closes every phone call with an upbeat, “love ya!” even if it’s the first time you’ve spoken, and you get the feeling that she truly means it.
“She’s a real competitor. She gives it everything she has,” said Rower Barbara Hogan, of Princeton, New Jersey, who competed in the 75-79 age group and previously met Stewart years ago. “It gives me hope that I can do that.”