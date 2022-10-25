SALEM — Charles Doucette “continues to minimize his culpability and shift blame,” the Parole Board wrote in a decision last week denying the convicted killer parole for a third time since he was sent back to prison in 2011.
Doucette will, however, get a chance to ask again in just two years, instead of the five-year “setbacks” the board has previously issued.
Doucette, now 62, is serving seven concurrent life sentences for the execution-style murder in 1987 of Raymond Bufalino, and for a set of armed home invasion robberies he committed while out on bail in the case — crimes he claims he committed in order to raise money to pay his lawyer in the murder.
That was one aspect of what the Parole Board acknowledged was a “highly unusual path through the criminal justice system” for Doucette, which ultimately ended in a new trial being granted, followed by a plea to second-degree murder and six charges related to the home invasions in Lynnfield and Peabody.
That second-degree plea, which came after four years of legal wrangling between a Salem judge and the District Attorney’s office, enabled Doucette to seek and gain parole in 2006. The decision — like the proceedings that led to his guilty plea in 1991 — was controversial at the time.
But five years later, after a pair of arrests, but not convictions, for abusive behavior toward women, he was sent back to prison in 2011.
Doucette continues to blame both women for the incidents that led to his re-incarceration, the board found, and “presented as lacking candor and insight as to his history on parole,” the board found.
Doucette’s father owned a Texaco gas station in Salem where Bufalino, 30, and a new father, worked as a mechanic. When he was hurt on the job, he discovered that Doucette’s father did not maintain workers compensation insurance.
Prosecutors argued that was the motive for a meeting near Harmony Grove Cemetery, on the Salem-Peabody line, in February 1987. Doucette has also maintained that Bufalino owed him money.
Bufalino was shot twice in the head, once behind the ear and once in the mouth — shots Doucette maintains were accidental.
Board members also say Doucette failed to take part in any rehabilitative programs in prison since his 2017 parole hearing, though he did complete a “violence reduction program” prior to that. Doucette told the board he is not eligible for programs and instead works in the prison’s maintenance department.
“The board encourages Mr. Doucette to engage in any available programming that focuses on domestic violence or healthy relationships, so that he can demonstrate that he has developed insight,” the board said in its decision.
