PEABODY — The state’s highest court has denied the appeal of a man convicted in the 2017 murders of a Peabody couple.
Wes Doughty, 45, is serving back-to-back life sentences for the murders of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and Jennifer O’Connor, 40, inside a “drug house” at 19 Farm Ave.
Doughty argued during the appeal process that the trial judge “abused his discretion in denying his motion for mistrial, that the prosecutor’s closing argument was improper, that the jury instructions were erroneous, that a juror should have been dismissed and that the attempted arson indictment was defective,” the state’s Supreme Judicial Court wrote in its decision.
He asked the SJC to reduce the degree of his guilt or order a new trial. But the court ruled that there was no reason to grant him any relief in the matter.
Doughty admitted during his 2019 trial to shooting Greenlaw in the face at close range and killing him, but argued that the act was committed in the heat of passion due to how Greenlaw treated David Moise, a “crack” cocaine dealer who also lived at the Farm Street residence and was in a wheelchair, according to the SJC decision.
He also admitted to stabbing O’Connor more than 20 times as she “pleaded for her life, asked to see her father and gasped futilely for breath,” but contended that he was under the influence of crack cocaine at the time, the ruling said.
His appellate lawyer, Jeffrey Baler, argued that one witness who was the girlfriend of a man convicted as an accessory in the case improperly implied to the jury that Doughty had also raped O’Connor. During the original trial, the witness unexpectedly testified that she heard O’Connor say, “If you’re going to rape me, kill me first.”
A rape charge had been dropped prior to the trial. The SJC ruled that the comment did not meet the threshold for a mistrial, as Doughty initially requested.
“O'Connor's statement was relevant to the issue of extreme atrocity or cruelty,” the court’s decision said. “Moreover, the statement, which was a surprise to the prosecutor, was not highlighted; indeed, it was not repeated or otherwise referenced during the entire two-week trial.”
During the trial’s closing statements, the prosecutor had asked the jury not to "write off the residence" as people who "deserve what they get.” The SJC said that while this statement was permissible as it humanized the victims, she went too far in saying that the victims “deserved the chance to win the war (against their addictions),” since it appealed to the jury’s sympathy, which the court discourages.
“We conclude, however, that the statement, to which no objection was made at trial, did not create a substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice,” the ruling said.
The court disagreed with Doughty that the prosecutor made any statement that was not supported by evidence in her closing argument.
The trial judge was also correct in denying Doughty’s request to instruct the jury to consider whether he suffered from a mental impairment while they determined if he formed the intent to kill, required for murder in the first degree, the ruling said.
Jurors were allowed by the judge to consider credible evidence that Doughty was affected by drug use in deciding whether his actions met the threshold for deliberate premeditation or extreme atrocity or cruelty, another aspect of the case that the SJC upheld.
But the SJC agreed with Doughty that the judge should have instructed the jury to consider voluntary ingestion of drugs in determining extreme atrocity or cruelty, in addition to considering it in determining intent. However, the error was not a substantial matter in the end because the jury also convicted Doughty on the theory of deliberation premeditation, the ruling said.
The SJC also found that the judge did not err when declining to dismiss a juror who was accused of premature deliberation since the juror was still able to keep an open mind about the case after the brief discussion. Nor was the attempted arson indictment a reason to doubt the court’s ability to hear the case, the SJC said.
“The failure of an indictment charging the attempted burning of a dwelling to set forth the crime charged or an overt act does not strip the court of the power to hear the cause, let alone the category of criminal actions generally,” the ruling said.
